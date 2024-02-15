A video of an elderly couple has gone viral on social media, leaving many people in their feelings

In the clip, the man can be seen gifting his wife a bouquet of flowers while going down on his knees

The online community were touched by the gentleman's gesture as they rushed to the comments to gush over the pair

An adorable video of an elderly couple went viral on social media, which left peeps in awe.

Elderly man's sweet gesture

A video posted by @the_jagomeister on TikTok shows an old couple shopping in the mall. The pair proved that love has no limit as the man surprised his wife on Valentine's Day with a bouquet of flowers as she was standing in the mall waiting for him to arrive. The old man had flowers and bananas in his hand. He placed the fruit in the trolly and went down on one knee while presenting the bouquet of flowers to his wife.

The man's sweet gesture touched many online users as it left them in their feelings. The video attracted over 98K views, along with thousands of likes and many comments.

Watch the video below:

Peeps are in awe

Online users were touched by the old man's grand gestures as they flocked to the comments to gush over the couple.

Official Girl said:

"And you know it's genuine, not like they doing it for the camera."

Rai shared:

"This melted my heart omw."

User said:

"Sooooo sweet."

Sheethal.m added:

"So beautiful."

Sanash_Pillay simply said:

"Perfect."

