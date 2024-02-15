A young man took to social media to unveil a message from Eskom to all South African

In the video, the electricity company wished Mzansi a happy Valentine's Day, which left online users in laughter

The man's content amused people as they flooded his comment section to express their thoughts on Eskom's gesture

Valentine's Day is celebrated annually on the 14th of February, and if you are a romantic, you are most likely looking forward to the week of nothing but love! And to commemorate this special occasion, Eskom had a message for Mzansi that left peeps in stitches.

Valentine's Day message from Eskom

A man took to social media to showcase Eskom's Valentine's Day message written on the broad. The video posted by @ntinyeladonsi on TikTok shows the Eskom board, which read as follows:

"Happy Valentine's Day Lethabo."

The sweet message from the Eskom left social media users in laughter. The video gathered over 382 K views, thousands of likes, and many comments on the platform in just one Day of publication.

SA in laughter over Eskom's Valentine's Day gesture

The video surprised and amused many people as they rushed to the man's comments to express their thoughts.

Fetsang..32 said:

"We are short of electricity lethabo please..."

Asanda wrote:

"You’re finishing the electricity that we don’t have already mxm."

User shared:

"That’s why we have loadshedding, ke bo Lethabo."

Thando Siphamla added:

"I can guarantee you Lethabo doesn’t get load shedding."

Nthaza commented:

"Eskom wishing Lethabo a happy Valentine's day while we need electricity..aowa."

