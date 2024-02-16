This guy was excited to take his two Coke bottles filled with can tab caps to a scrap metal shop until he saw what he got

TikTok user @maplasi shared a video showing the Coke bottles, the scrap metal shop and the amount he got

Mzansi people let the man know that he got scammed, as there is no way you only get R1.50 for all of that

This man saved the tabs from cans for over two years and decided to document the day he took them to the scrap metal shop to cash them in for some money.

This man was traumatised by the fact that he got R1.50 for two bottles filled with caps that took him two years to collect. Image: @maplasi

Source: TikTok

Selling scrap metal is how many homeless people in South Africa manage to eat. This man found out just how tough the game is when he went to cash in his savings of can tabs.

Man's can tab cash in goes wrong

TikTok user @maplasi shared a video in which he showed two Coke bottles filled with can tabs. The video goes on to show the scrap metal shop he took them to… and then the dismal amount he received.

The poor guy got a messily R1.50 for two years of saving these can tabs. Take a look:

People were shocked to see how little the man got and that he actually accepted it. Some dropped what they normally get, be it true or not.

Read some of the comments:

Sthembiso_Nojila shared a tip:

“In 2010, I made an elephant sculpture with just 3 2L bottles of those caps. It was bought by German tourist under 4k. ”

Tumi_flames was shook:

“And you took it?”

Zennande Zee Tshabalala could not deal:

“Aibo, I don't mean to laugh”

Makes knows a thing:

“You are supposed to take it to the Coke factory where they pay you R1500 per 2lt bottle.”

TshepoM was finished:

“If I never died of laughter today, I'll never die again ”

Man builds helicopter from scrap metal

Briefly News reported that a Mzansi man showed off his passion project he's been working on for some time. The man created his version of a miniature South African Police Service (SAPS).

In the video posted by @godwillgodwill, the man can be seen installing the helicopter blades onto the rotor mast in the scorching sun.

The guy shooting the TikTok video said the plan is to launch it into the air to test whether his work has paid off once it's completed.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News