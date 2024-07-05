Babes Wodumo posted news stunning pictures of herself dressed in a casual outfit and carvela shoes

The singer received praise from her online supporters, especially since she was always body-shamed

The Durban muso recently trended after she shared a touching message to her husband, Mampintsha

Babes Wodumo knows how to silence haters without even trying. The Durban Gqom star shut down the internet when she posted new pictures.

Babes Wodumo has posted new photos of herself. Image: @babeswodumo

Source: Instagram

Babes Wodumo shares gorgeous snaps

Donning her stunning red weave, Babes Wodumo shared news enchanting pictures of herself on Instagram. The star brought out her inner kasi girl with her chilled casual outfit, and she also matched her look by wearing red carvela shoes.

She captioned the picture: "Today Ngiyilokhishi," which translates to, "Today I am a kasi girl."

Mzansi gushes over Babes Wodumo

The Elamonti singer received praise online, and many people encouraged her to keep going despite the hate she gets. Babes was previously body-shamed after pictures of her gaining weight went viral.

mslira 29 said:

"Akiri. I have never been this happy for someone I have never met. To more glow and wealth."

yolanda_babes gushed:

"And then she fetched her life. I love it ke sana."

bopha_rsa added:

"We should get @carvela @spitzshoes to sponsor you."

misskedi1 mentioned:

"This is the Babes we know. Gorgeous gorgeous. You look happy dear one."

mirandous shared:

"Stop complementing with conditions. Babes is a woman, she will change according to the stage she is in. When she had she lost weight that is fine. You can't decide which babies you want to know."

Babes trends after Mampintsha voice note

In a previous report from Briefly News, Babes Wodumo recently trended after she shared a touching message to her late husband, Mampintsha

In the WhatsApp message, she cried uncontrollably and declared her love for the former Big Nuz singer. Mampintsha passed away in December 2022; in the screenshot, she also tried calling his number.

Stars such as Simz Ngema comforted her, and she also shared that she had also gone through similar grief stages after she lost her husband.

