The Gqom Queen, Babes Wodumo, had many netizens on social media confused by her recent picture

The news and gossip page MDNews posted a picture of the Wololo hitmaker and an unknown Indian child

Many fans and followers flooded the comment section with questions as to whose child it is that she is carrying, and others speculated that it might be her daughter

Babes Wodumo's recent picture caused abuzz on social media. Image: @babeswodumo

The South African Gqom singer and dancer Babes Wodumo has been the talk of the town lately and she gave many netizens something to talk about recently.

Picture of Babes Wodumo with Indian child trends on X

Seema, like the Wololo hitmaker, isn't shying away from the spotlight and the trending list on Twitter (X). The star has been making headlines on social media after a picture of her holding a small baby became a hot topic.

Earlier, a recent picture of the Gqom queen surfaced on X, former Twitter of her carrying a young Indian girl child in her arms. The photo was posted by the news and gossip page MDNews on their Twitter (X) page.

See the post below:

Netizens react to picture of Babes and the Indian child

Shortly after the picture went viral, many netizens were left confused as to who's child it was and if Babes Wodumo was the mother. See some of the comments below:

@ChrisEcxel102 wrote:

"Adoption went well, I'm so happy for her..."

@ClownSeekers commented:

"Babes Wa My Friend."

@Ihhashi_Turkei questioned:

"Haibo, who is this child?"

@_magakwe_ commented:

"Something is off with this child."

@RonewaStan said:

"Yoh, we have another Chidimma issue."

@iamsvperstar_ replied:

"Maphintsa is going crazy right now."

@simphiwenNZ asked:

"She has another child?"

Babes Wodumo shows off stunning body in a casual fit

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Babes Wodumo knows how to silence haters without even trying. The Durban Gqom star shut down the internet when she posted new pictures.

Donning her stunning red weave, Babes Wodumo shared enchanting pictures of herself on Instagram. The star brought out her inner kasi girl with her chilled casual outfit, which she matched with red Carvela shoes.

