Makhadzi surprised her fans with a big announcement about her 2024 December plans on her birthday

Limpopo singer Makhadzi has been on a high after being nominated for a BET, and she has continued to win

For her birthday, Makhadzi let fans know that she would be spending more time with them with her plans for the rest of 2024

Makhadzi was excited to share an announcement with her fans. The Ghanama hitmaker has been getting win after win, and it is not stopping anytime soon following her BET nomination.

Makhadzi celebrated her birthday by telling fans she'll have a Polokwane 1-woman show. Image: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Makhadzi recently told her fans that for her birthday, she would give something back to them. Many supporters were delighted to hear Makhadzi's plans

Makhadzi plans 1 woman show in Limpopo

Makhadzi wrote on Instagram that she was announcing her one-woman show to celebrate her 28th birthday. The beloved musician said she would perform on 21 December at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

SA wishes Makhadzi a happy birthday

Many people were hyped up about their fave musician, Makhadzi's plans. Netizens flooded the comments excited about the concert and shared birthday messages.

anastasimokgobu's profile picture was keen for the show:

"Of course we are coming."

bomba_ecute gushed:

"From Limpopo to the world, proud of you my friend."

onka_reinvented applauded:

"Just a girl living her dream, love this for you Khadzi. You deserve it."

dineomoloisane said:

"Happiest birthday to the most humble celebrity I know. I respect your work ethics, may the good Lord bless you abundantly and all the best in all your wishes. Happy birthday SuperStar."

lzps_fitness_pro added:

"Happy birthday, Khadzi,️ more years to go, take your win."

thina_chittagong wrote:

"Happiest birthday Khadzi."

irunsmokey commented:

"Happy Birthday Queen."

Fans cheer as Makhadzi reaches career milestone

Briefly News previously reported that Makhadzi is beaming with pride after receiving news that her latest album, Mbofholowo and several of her songs have received platinum and gold certifications.

Our girl, Makhadzi, recently marked a huge milestone in her career after the success of her singles and her latest album, Mbofholowo.

Taking to her social media pages, the singer announced that several of her songs reached platinum status, including Nia Zwifha (platinum), Number 1 (double platinum) as well as Movie and Mapara, which were both certified multi-platinum

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News