Primo 9teen couldn't help but troll Durban while out enjoying the cool weather

The influencer poked fun at Durbanites, alluding to them performing rituals at the beaches

Netizens were in stitches; even KwaZulu-Natal residents got a good laugh from Primo's hilarious skit

Primo 9teen threw shade at Durban in his latest skit. Image: primo9teen

Source: Instagram

Uh-oh, Primo is at it again, and this time, the famous funny-man threw shade at Durbanites.

Primo 9teen trolls Durban

While out in Durban, Primo used the opportunity to create some of his hilarious content, and he did not hold back.

Known for his comical TikTok skits, the influencer and son of soccer legend, Lucas Radebe, poked fun at Durban residents while enjoying some time out at the beach.

In his latest skit, Primo is seen on the shore preparing to lay his blanket before cutting to a frame where an unknown individual (him) appears to be performing a ritual on the beach.

This ties in with the stereotype of Durbanites often using the beach for cleansing ceremonies, and Primo hit it out of the park:

"Just needs candles and a chicken."

A similar incident recently surprised netizens when a man and pastor were seen on a Cape Town beach performing what appeared to be a baptism.

Mzansi reacts to Primo 9teen's skit

Social media had a good laugh and praised Primo's unmatched sense of humour:

_mthunzi_mncube_ laughed:

"The accuracy is actually insane."

b.otlhale.n joked:

"Shame, you guys are always scaring the tourists."

drmusamthombeni asked:

"Does the hotel know about their sheet and towels being used for content?"

_nqbl recalled:

"I made the mistake of going to the beach at 5:30 am to 'watch the sunrise,' and well, I hope all those people’s ancestors came through for them."

phililegumede said:

"Candles and chickens are there also; it's just that you didn’t stay long enough."

kamogelo.m07 wrote:

"The truth in this, I was shocked!"

Primo 9teen teaches dad TikTok dance

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Primo 9teen teaching his dad, Lucas Radebe, a popular TikTok dance.

Netizens laughed at the soccer legend's moves and clear confidence and admired the men's close relationship.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News