Cassper Nyovest trended on social media following the death of legendary Kwaito star Doc Shebeleza, real name Victor Bogopane, on 9 January 2025

Fans praised Cassper for honouring Doc Shebeleza while he was alive with his hit song Doc Shebeleza , ensuring the legend's legacy endures

Social media users shared heartfelt reactions, highlighting the mutual respect between the two artists and suggesting Cassper perform the song at the funeral

South African rapper Cassper Nyovest became a social media trending topic following the death of the legendary Kwaito star Doc Shebeleza.

Cassper Nyovest has been praised for giving Doc Shebeleza his flowers. Image: @casspenyovest and @Jabu_Macdonald

Source: UGC

Social media users have praised rapper Cassper Nyovest for honouring Doc Shebeleza while he was still alive. The legendary star, real name Victor Bogopane, died on Thursday, 9 January 2025, in Johannesburg.

The singer died a few days after asking fans for prayers as he was scheduled for a second surgery. Doc Shebeleza was in and out of hospitals last year due to his ill health.

South Africans flooded social media with mixed reactions in the wake of Doc Shebeleza's untimely death. Many praised Cassper for giving the legend his flowers in his hit song Doc Shebeleza. The post read:

"Cassper Nyovest managed to honour our legends while they were still alive, Doc Shebeleza and Tito Mboweni."

Fans praise Cassper Nyovest

Many social media users echoed the same sentiments. Many noted that Mufasa deserves recognition for honouring Doc Shebeleza and ensuring his legacy lives on forever with his song.

@MissZee88091599 said:

"Thank you Cassper, hope he gets to perform the song as the coffin enters or exits the church venue......!!!!"

@GreatWhyte23 commented:

"Cassper Nyovest made sure Doc Shebeleza got his flowers. RIP Ngakara."

@Geeza_Thabs said:

"I remember how he was talking about Cassper in his interview with Thuso Motaung about two weeks ago , the Doc had huge respect and admiration for Cassper, may he rest in peace 🕊️👑 #RIPDocShebeleza."

Naledi Aphiwe writes tribute song for Winnie Khumalo

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South Africans are still coming to terms with veteran singer Winnie Khumalo's untimely death. Khumalo, who had been struggling with her health, passed away after a short illness.

Up-and-coming SA vocalist Naledi Aphiwe recently left social media users in tears when she shared a snippet of the song she wrote for the legendary singer.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News