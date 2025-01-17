Dr Musa Mthombeni Celebrates Late Friend Akhumzi Jezile’s Heavenly Birthday With Throwback Video
- Dr Musa Mthombeni shared a heartfelt throwback video on TikTok to honour his late best friend, Akhumzi Jezile, on his 36th heavenly birthday
- The video moved Mzansi, with fans expressing their deep sadness over Akhumzi's untimely passing in April 2018 and recalling the emotional impact of his death
- Social media users shared their memories of Akhumzi and conveyed their condolences, acknowledging the strength of his friendship with Dr Musa
Dr Musa Mthombeni has shared a sweet throwback video in honour of his late best friend, Akhumzi Jezile, who passed away in April 2018.
Former YoTV presenters Dr Musa Mthombeni and Akhumzi Jezile shared a bond that has remained strong even after Akhumzi's untimely passing. The media personality always shares heartfelt messages on special days. He moved Mzansi to tears when he gave his late friend a life update.
Taking to his TikTok page on Akhumzi's 36th heavenly birthday, Dr Musa shared a throwback video to celebrate his bestie's special day. He wrote:
"Happy heavenly birthday homie 🖤"
Fans react to Dr Musa's post
Social media users also shared heartfelt comments to Dr Musa's post. Many also remembered the late TV presenter and actor.
@Ref.jane said:
"Iyooo I've never been hurt by the passing of a celebrity like I was hurt by Akhumzi's death. To this day I have a fear of trailers."
@MrsM💍 wrote:
"he passed on his way to celebrate his uncle's traditional wedding 😔 it just turned out to be a bad, sad day. Shame rest in peace ✌️Akhumzie."
@Zanele Simelane416 said:
"Ah man Akhumzi, may your precious soul rest in peace."
@mmanthe commented:
"No celebrity death ever hit me as hard as Akhumzi's😢 he really broke our hearts 💔"
@liefieB added:
"Ooh man, your friendship was beautiful ❤️"
Babes Wodumo sends message to Mampintsha
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Babes Wodumo, real name Bongekile Simelane, is still mourning the passing of her late husband Mampitsha's death.
The singer took to her social media account on Thursday, 2 January, to remember the father of her son. The talented Gqom singer also penned a message to the late musician on Christmas Eve 2024.
