Sjava Hilariously Reacts to His Alleged Top Earnings, Ranked Highest in the SA Hip Hop Category
- South Africa's top musician, Sjava, responded to reports that he was the top-earning rapper in Mzansi in the past 30 days
- A user reported that the award-winning rapper and singer raked in about R800,000 from streaming platforms
- The musician gave a hilarious reaction to the news, sparking a wave of positive reactions from his fans
Is Sjava South Africa's top-earning rapper? Well, the musician had quite a reaction to a report placing him at the top, claiming that his pockets run deep.
Is Sjava the highest-ranking rapper in SA?
According to an unverified source, @2020AFRICA, Sjava was the highest-earning SA hip hop artist in the past 30 days on streaming platforms. The user claimed the information was obtained from @chartmastersorg.
The uMama hitmaker allegedly earned $47,2K (approximately R837,000). He beat the likes of Nasty C, Big Zulu, Blxckie, Emtee, Kwesta, A-Reece and Cassper Nyovest.
Reacting to the data, Sjava gave a hilarious reaction, saying he did not receive this money. He joked about and said people would target him for these false numbers. His X post reads:
"Ey bafowethu ningangibulaleli into engekho or ningizonde into engekho. Anginayo lemali mina." This translates to, "Ey, guys, do not kill me over nothing. Or even worse, hate me for something that is not true. I do not have this money."
Mzansi chuckles at Sjava's response
Fans are finding it hard to believe Sjava. Fans argue that his music is worthy of such an accolade. In 2024, Spotify named him the most-streamed SA artist.
Here are the reactions below:
@girl_ntusi said:
"Nkabi, why are you lying, now? Numbers don’t lie."
@Sidwell998 joked:
"Number nine disrespected number eight in a podcast, nkabi. You have the money."
@AYAPROW_BIGGFUN stated:
"Ngeke Razo numbers don’t lie. You have the money."
@peendy_Lwandle said:
"Hire me to protect you now, Nkabi. You are rich mos."
@Nduuh_Masondo replied:
"This thing of eating under a bridge with friends is making us unaware that you are filthy rich."
MacG and Sol Phenduka defend Sjava
The Podcast and Chill hosts MacG and Sol Phenduka defended Sjava. In their podcast episode, they said:
“If you're a woman, lady zamaokunye. Try something else man. Leave Sjava alone. He’s just a cool guy. He bothers no one. He just heals our souls with great music,” Sol Phenduka added.
MacG further said they shot an episode with Sjava, but he changed his mind and requested that the episode not air .“I still wonder why I didn't want that episode to drop, man. I remember we shot it with Shorts. It was a beautiful episode. I wonder why he didn't want that episode to drop. There was nothing incriminating there,” MacG said.
Sjava wishes Samthing Soweto well ahead of album release
In a previous report from Briefly News, Sjava wished Samthing Soweto well after announcing the release of his latest single, Deda.
Samthing Soweto also announced that he will be releasing the highly anticipated album, Touch Is a Move: Good Morning, and it will be released on 4 July 2025 on major streaming platforms. He said that Deda was a taste of what fans can expect.
Source: Briefly News
