Podcast and Chill co-hosts MacG and Sol Phenduka have reacted to the latest false accusations against Sjava

Sol Phenduka urged people to stop spreading false allegations against Sjava and praised Amanda Black for clearing his name

MacG revealed that they recorded a Podcast and Chill episode with Sjava but the musician requested for it not to be aired

MacG and Sol Phenduka are standing in solidarity with Sjava. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images, MacG/X

Podcast and Chill co-hosts MacG and Sol Phenduka have come out guns blazing urging people to stop making false accusations against musician Sjava. This comes after songstress Amanda Black recently stepped forward and cleared Sjava’s name following viral rumours that he allegedly assaulted her.

Sol Phenduka gives Amanda Black her flowers for clearing Sjava

In the latest episode of Podcast and Chill which aired on Monday, 17 March, Sol Phenduka gave Amanda Black her flowers for personally and swiftly dismissing the social media rumours that Sjava had assaulted her.

“Shoutout to Amanda Black. Someone was trying Sjava. Sjava is a chilled guy. Someone started a thing that Amanda Black was also assaulted by Sjava, but she shut it down very fast. I’m glad it came from her,” Sol Phenduka said.

Sol Phenduka passionately urged those spreading false information about Sjava to stop. He also took a dig at Lady Zamar with a hilarious pun that left his Podcast and Chill co-hosts in stitches.

“If you're a woman, lady zamaokunye. Try something else man. Leave Sjava alone. He’s just a cool guy. He bothers no one. He just heals our souls with great music,” Sol Phenduka added.

MacG opens up about Sjava's unreleased Podcast and Chill episode

MacG disclosed that they recorded a Podcast and Chill episode that Sjava requested not to air on the YouTube channel. MacG added that Sjava never explained why he had second thoughts about the episode airing.

“I still wonder why I didn't want that episode to drop man. I remember we shot it with Shorts he Beautiful. Episode. I wonder why he didn't want that episode to drop man. There was nothing incriminating there,” MacG said.

MacG and Sol Phenduka have defended Sjava amid new accusations. Image: MacG

Video of Amanda Black crying while performing sparks speculation

The latest accusations against Sjava started after Amanda Black cried on stage during a performance.

A social media user shared a video of Amanda Black shedding tears as she sang on stage. The social media user alleged that the Amazulu songstress became emotional because she'd remembered how Sjava had assaulted her.

Several social media users believed the allegations were true because this was not the first time that Sjava was accused of assault. The star made headlines after Lady Zamar made damning allegations against him, though he was later found not guilty.

