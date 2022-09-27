K.O has taken to his timeline to let Mzansi know that he's enjoying every success of his hit single featuring Blxckie and Young Stunna, SETE

The star agreed that the new song might be the biggest song he has released in his career, adding that it's bigger than his classic Cara Cara

The rapper shared that SETE went double platinum over the weekend and the music video has reached 5 million views in just three weeks

K.O is enjoying the success of his hit song, SETE. The track is currently the biggest songs in Mzansi.

It might also be the biggest songs the rapper has ever released. The lit track features Blxckie and Young Stunna.

SETE is dominating charts across Mzansi radio stations and doing massive numbers on official digital music streaming platforms. Taking to Twitter, K.O agreed that the song might be bigger than his classic hit Cara Cara.

According to TimesLIVE, he shared that the song went double platinum on Saturday, 23 September. K.O also revealed that its music video has reached 5 million views in three weeks.

The star also shared a clip of himself performing the song at a packed venue. The crowd sang along to the star. He further said:

"Most viral on SA TikTok with no challenge? Video 5 mil in 3 weeks!? #SR3 sitting at #1. When the blessings rain they pour."

K.O's fans react to the success of SETE

@Philani09326821 commented:

"This song is bigger than some artists careers. Thank you @MrCashtime for another banger. This song will last a decade or even more I swear."

@SupremoHimself said:

"Yaz K.O I've been your loyal fan since 2014 after dropping CaraCara, but still I haven't see you LIVE. That hurts bro."

@Palesa_Stevens commented:

"Well done King. Blessings on Blessings on Blessings on Blessings. You absolutely deserve it ALL! 'You beeeeen the 1'."

@KaizerBeatZ_ wrote:

"Yoooh the goosebumps I just got from watching this."

@BheleLangaTshab said:

"Cara Cara and Sete are completely different songs. Clearly this guy is infinite creatively."

@Ziipho__ added:

"Who needs Burna Boy when we got Mr Cashtime!!"

