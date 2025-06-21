A TikTok video shows an American who reacted to seeing one of South Africa's biggest churches do a song and dance

The ZCC congregation was going viral on TikTok with views from international netizens because of their rhythmic praise and worship

One American lady left many people in stitches when she posted a video sharing her thoughts on the ZCC

The ZCC have become viral on TikTok, and one American was especially impressed with them. A TikTok creator let other online users know what she thought after seeing South Africa's biggest church members singing.

An African American explained why ZCC music blew her away.

Source: TikTok

In a clip posted on TikTok, the woman told people why she was fascinated by the ZCC. South Africans shared their reactions to hearing the American woman raving about South Africa's biggest church.

ZCC impresses American

In a video on TikTok by @queenliswahnsikr, an American said she felt moved by a video of the ZCC members singing and dancing. The lady said watching the ZCC church members praise and worship without any musical instruments except for their voices and bodies made her feel connected to them. She referenced African Americans' history with slavery as part of the reason why the video was especially moving to her.

South Africa's biggest church, ZCC, got international attention on TikTok.

Source: Getty Images

The American lady was talking about a video of the ZCC gathered to sing and dance. The ZCC's praise and worship is especially remarkable because it is done without any musical instruments except the congregation harmonising. The ZCC has become viral on TikTok, and the African American was especially impressed with them. The Black American encouraged many viewers to find the video of the church singing.

SA reacts to America loving ZCC music

Many South Africans were amazed that an American federal connected to the ZCC. People commented on the video with the other what's on the American women's fascination with the church members. Watch the video of the American talking about the ZCC below:

eesatshabalala said:

"It’s called the church of Zion. Their music is so spiritually grounding. No instruments, just acapella."

George Washington III gushed:

"That’s South Africa for you 💯"

Sean Johnson-Woods recommended:

"Another moving African song is the Bawo song. You should hear it."

JuJu Afrobeats commented:

"South Africa 🇿🇦 literally is the land of beautiful vocals the don’t play ✨✨✨🤭 saying this as a Kenyan 🤭"

ellemyles_thecreator wrote:

"I got hooked on South African hymns after watching Amestad and Sarafina, it’s like I can understand what they're saying with knowing what they're saying ❤️"

michelle remarked:

"It's in our DNA and our soul remembers. There's no disconnecting it."

4 Briefly News about Americans in South Africa

