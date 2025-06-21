Many South African alcohol lovers were excited after one lady shared her experience at a liquor store’s drive-thru

The people of Mzansi could not keep calm and wanted to know where the place was ASAP

They flocked to the comments section of the post and communicated with the author of the post

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A South African lady excited Mzansi's alcohol drinkers when she posted a liquor shop’s drive-thru.

Mzansi was excited by a Shoprite Liquor store drive-thru. Image: @SOPA Images

Source: Getty Images

The shop went viral on TikTok after the lady plugged her social media friends with the location.

SA excited by liquor store’s drive-thru

A lot of fast-food restaurants understand the fast-paced world we live in and not only rely on their two-minute deep-fried cuisines to bring in customers. They invented the drive-thru for motorists to get their orders on the go.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

This concept worked very well, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic when social distancing was taken seriously. More restaurants leaned into the concept of drive-thrus, including Spur and Mugg & Bean.

Another shop that has made things easier for its loyal customers is Shoprite Liquor. They gave a drive-thru in Hammanskraal.

A woman who had been travelling, Snookie, shared a video using the services and received her order without the hassle of queuing in-store and searching for her beverages in multiple aisles.

South Africans were excited and hoped that many more towns would adopt the concept to make people’s lives a lot easier. A few people opposed the idea of a drive-thru because it seemed to promote drinking and driving, which causes a lot of road accidents that lead to death.

The other reason certain individuals opposed the concept of a liquor drive-thru is that scamming people would be much easier, as prices could be manipulated. There were a few people who admitted to liking the normalcy of walking into a store and shopping for the things they wanted.

@fiflarsegoe:

“I love to enter a bottle store because I like to see new things, and I just get extremely happy walking in, but the concept of a liquor drive-thru is nice.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi excited by liquor shop’s drive-thru

Social media users shared their excitement in a thread of comments on a now-viral TikTok video:

SA reacted to a liquor store drive-thru on TikTok. Image: @AMOS GUMULIRA

Source: Getty Images

@angelad supported the idea:

“I actually love this concept.”

@Nhlanhla shared:

“Wow, I've been saying this since 2021, why can’t we have a drive-thru? Finally.”

@Chef Nat..🇿🇦 imagined:

“Imagine a traffic cop waiting at the stop and starts following you just to watch you, but this is a good concept, though.”

@Mpho Designs & Printing:

“We need it everywhere, even for food. Sometimes we don't have R35 for a delivery, we just want to drive through and get bread and Oros.”

@Veronica shared:

“My dream came true.”

@Nigel pointed out:

“Only in South Africa.”

@annelinemaimele said:

“Best idea.”

@Keabetswe explained:

“It's a nice thing, but I have feelings about someone thinking of doing a scam, cause you can't see the price.”

@Raylene commented:

“They are tired of being robbed.”

3 More Shoprite-related stories by Briefly News

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News