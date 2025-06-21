Global site navigation

"My Dream Came True": SA Wowed by Shoprite Liquor's Drive-Thru in Viral TikTok Video
“My Dream Came True”: SA Wowed by Shoprite Liquor’s Drive-Thru in Viral TikTok Video

by  Chuma Nontsele
3 min read
  • Many South African alcohol lovers were excited after one lady shared her experience at a liquor store’s drive-thru
  • The people of Mzansi could not keep calm and wanted to know where the place was ASAP
  • They flocked to the comments section of the post and communicated with the author of the post 

A South African lady excited Mzansi's alcohol drinkers when she posted a liquor shop’s drive-thru.

SA learns about liquor store drive-thru
Mzansi was excited by a Shoprite Liquor store drive-thru.
Source: Getty Images

The shop went viral on TikTok after the lady plugged her social media friends with the location.

SA excited by liquor store’s drive-thru

A lot of fast-food restaurants understand the fast-paced world we live in and not only rely on their two-minute deep-fried cuisines to bring in customers. They invented the drive-thru for motorists to get their orders on the go.

This concept worked very well, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic when social distancing was taken seriously. More restaurants leaned into the concept of drive-thrus, including Spur and Mugg & Bean.

Another shop that has made things easier for its loyal customers is Shoprite Liquor. They gave a drive-thru in Hammanskraal. 

A woman who had been travelling, Snookie, shared a video using the services and received her order without the hassle of queuing in-store and searching for her beverages in multiple aisles.

South Africans were excited and hoped that many more towns would adopt the concept to make people’s lives a lot easier. A few people opposed the idea of a drive-thru because it seemed to promote drinking and driving, which causes a lot of road accidents that lead to death.

The other reason certain individuals opposed the concept of a liquor drive-thru is that scamming people would be much easier, as prices could be manipulated. There were a few people who admitted to liking the normalcy of walking into a store and shopping for the things they wanted.

@fiflarsegoe: 

“I love to enter a bottle store because I like to see new things, and I just get extremely happy walking in, but the concept of a liquor drive-thru is nice.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi excited by liquor shop’s drive-thru

Social media users shared their excitement in a thread of comments on a now-viral TikTok video:

SA reacts to liquor store drive-thru on TikTok
SA reacted to a liquor store drive-thru on TikTok.
Source: Getty Images

@angelad supported the idea:

“I actually love this concept.”

@Nhlanhla shared:

“Wow, I've been saying this since 2021, why can’t we have a drive-thru? Finally.”

@Chef Nat..🇿🇦 imagined:

“Imagine a traffic cop waiting at the stop and starts following you just to watch you, but this is a good concept, though.”

@Mpho Designs & Printing: 

“We need it everywhere, even for food. Sometimes we don't have R35 for a delivery, we just want to drive through and get bread and Oros.”

@Veronica shared:

“My dream came true.”

@Nigel pointed out:
“Only in South Africa.”

@annelinemaimele said:

“Best idea.”

@Keabetswe explained:

“It's a nice thing, but I have feelings about someone thinking of doing a scam, cause you can't see the price.”

@Raylene commented:

“They are tired of being robbed.”

