“My Dream Came True”: SA Wowed by Shoprite Liquor’s Drive-Thru in Viral TikTok Video
- Many South African alcohol lovers were excited after one lady shared her experience at a liquor store’s drive-thru
- The people of Mzansi could not keep calm and wanted to know where the place was ASAP
- They flocked to the comments section of the post and communicated with the author of the post
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
A South African lady excited Mzansi's alcohol drinkers when she posted a liquor shop’s drive-thru.
The shop went viral on TikTok after the lady plugged her social media friends with the location.
SA excited by liquor store’s drive-thru
A lot of fast-food restaurants understand the fast-paced world we live in and not only rely on their two-minute deep-fried cuisines to bring in customers. They invented the drive-thru for motorists to get their orders on the go.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
This concept worked very well, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic when social distancing was taken seriously. More restaurants leaned into the concept of drive-thrus, including Spur and Mugg & Bean.
Another shop that has made things easier for its loyal customers is Shoprite Liquor. They gave a drive-thru in Hammanskraal.
A woman who had been travelling, Snookie, shared a video using the services and received her order without the hassle of queuing in-store and searching for her beverages in multiple aisles.
South Africans were excited and hoped that many more towns would adopt the concept to make people’s lives a lot easier. A few people opposed the idea of a drive-thru because it seemed to promote drinking and driving, which causes a lot of road accidents that lead to death.
The other reason certain individuals opposed the concept of a liquor drive-thru is that scamming people would be much easier, as prices could be manipulated. There were a few people who admitted to liking the normalcy of walking into a store and shopping for the things they wanted.
@fiflarsegoe:
“I love to enter a bottle store because I like to see new things, and I just get extremely happy walking in, but the concept of a liquor drive-thru is nice.”
Watch the TikTok video below:
Mzansi excited by liquor shop’s drive-thru
Social media users shared their excitement in a thread of comments on a now-viral TikTok video:
@angelad supported the idea:
“I actually love this concept.”
@Nhlanhla shared:
“Wow, I've been saying this since 2021, why can’t we have a drive-thru? Finally.”
@Chef Nat..🇿🇦 imagined:
“Imagine a traffic cop waiting at the stop and starts following you just to watch you, but this is a good concept, though.”
@Mpho Designs & Printing:
“We need it everywhere, even for food. Sometimes we don't have R35 for a delivery, we just want to drive through and get bread and Oros.”
@Veronica shared:
“My dream came true.”
@Nigel pointed out:
“Only in South Africa.”
@annelinemaimele said:
“Best idea.”
@Keabetswe explained:
“It's a nice thing, but I have feelings about someone thinking of doing a scam, cause you can't see the price.”
@Raylene commented:
“They are tired of being robbed.”
3 More Shoprite-related stories by Briefly News
- A Mzansi lady shared that she was going to a Shoprite interview and needed to look the part, where she resembled the workers.
- A woman on TikTok, Unathi Hlongwane, was baffled by South Africa’s favourite TV villain, Linda Sebezo, shopping at Shoprite.
- A young South African man from Cape Town wowed Mzansi when he went grocery shopping with only R30 in his pocket.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Chuma Nontsele (Human Interest Editor) Chuma Nontsele is a human interest journalist for Briefly News (joined in 2024). Nontsele holds a Diploma in Journalism and started her career working at Daily Maverick as a news reporter. Later, she ventured into lifestyle and entertainment. Chuma has 3 years of experience as a journalist. You can reach her at chuma.nontsele@briefly.co.za