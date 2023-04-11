Pictures of Cassper Nyovest's baby mama Thobeka Majozi left the Mama I Made It rapper's fans lauding him for choosing right

The star shared the snaps of his girlfriend on his timeline alongside a caption that got many of his social media followers talking

Cassper Nyovest and Thobeka Majozi barely post each other on their social media pages, and they keep their private lives personal

Cassper Nyovest and Thobeka Majozi don't always rave over each other on social media. The unproblematic couple always keeps their private lives off their pages.

Cassper Nyovest recently showed love to his baby mama Thobeka Majozi. Image: @casspernyovest and @bexxdoesitbetter

Source: Instagram

The pair, who have been together for years, seems to be going strong despite rumours that there was trouble in their paradise.

Cassper Nyovest raves over Thobeka Majozi in viral post

On his Twitter page, the top South African rapper shared snaps of his gorgeous baby mama Thobeka Majozi and a saucy caption. The Tito Mboweni rapper assured his fans that he is head over heels in love with Thobeka Majozi. He wrote:

"Ka nama!!!"

Cassper Nyovest's fans react to rapper's post about Thobeka Majozi

Mufasa's followers flooded his timeline with sweet reactions. Many lauded the star for choosing a stunning girlfriend.

@NkanyeziKubheka said:

"Bro. Ukhethile."

@johny_theblessd added:

"Bro, you chose right."

@Sthembi19281518 commented:

"Zulu girls don't play."

@Tshepotmos noted:

"Ke chipi Dawg. Do not fumble this one. It's not easy to get Chipi + a kindhearted person at the same time."

@Karabo_Thc said

"Get your life together. Get a 10/10. You always have the blueprint."

Cassper Nyovest celebrates Root of Fame's tracksuits being sold out, Siyathandana rapper thanks fans

In more news about Cassper Nyovest, Briefly News reported that the star recently announced that his Root of Fame (ROF) tracksuits are selling like hotcakes.

This revelation is shocking because when Cass released his ROF collection, which consists of tracksuits, T-shirts and sneakers, people were outraged by the prices.

The South African reported that prices range from R849,99 for a graphic tee to R2499,99 for a tracksuit. However, it appears that people only boycotted the prices on social media.

