Mama I made it hitmaker Cassper Nyovest revealed that his Root of Fame tracksuits are sold out

Mufasa celebrated the huge achievement with a tweet and promised to restock the in-demand tracksuits

Some Mzansi people were disappointed that Cassper Nyovest's tracksuits flew off the shelves before they could purchase them

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Cassper Nyovest recently announced that his Root of Fame (ROF) tracksuits are selling like hotcakes.

Cassper Nyovest's fans want him to restock Root of Fmae tracksuits after they sold out. Image: @cassper_nyovest

Source: Twitter

This revelation is shocking because when Cass released his Root of Fame collection, which consists of tracksuits, T-shirts and sneakers, people were outraged by the prices.

The South African reported that prices range from R849,99 for a graphic tee to R2499,99 for a tracksuit. However, it appears that people only boycotted the prices on social media.

Cassper Nyovest says Root of Fame tracksuits are sold out

On Twitter, Mufasa shared that ROF tracksuits were flying off the shelves. He expressed joy and thanked his loyal fans, who were affectionately known as Tsibipians, for always supporting his business ventures.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"The ROF tracksuits is sold out. Thank you so much for all your support. We are restocking for winter."

Cassper Nyovest's fans want him to restock ROF tracksuit

Some people were disappointed that the tracksuits were sold out before they could buy them. Netizens begged Mufasa to restock immediately, especially since winter is approaching.

@Skii_Prince said:

"Bathong just when I was about to surprise her Grootman kopa o yetse plan."

@_TshepisoSA shared:

"They look good ⚡"

@Rennay_21 posted:

"Ishuuuuuuuuu, I love this combo ❤️"

@RaymondShilajwe replied:

"I want these."

@BellaSheria commented:

"Whatever this man touches, it turns to gold."

@MarumoMashigo wrote:

"Please restock Mufasa."

@GugulethuChiwe1 also said:

"Can I have it in grey XXL."

@TylerSydSA added:

"Winter is approaching and I need this."

Cassper Nyovest's philanthropy

In as much as Cassper Nyovest makes money, whether from his music or business, he still has a kind heart.

Briefly News recently reported that Mufasa collaborated with the Quinton van der Burgh Foundation (QVDB Foundation) to provide clean and fresh water to 47 teachers and 1 357 students at his old primary school.

This was not the first time Cass had left the underprivileged smiling. In late 2022, he donated 100 pairs of Root Of Fame sneakers to the children of the Mahikeng community. Mufasa's generosity was to keep up with the Fill Up Mmabatho Stadium concert spirit. He also invited the children to watch #FillUpMmabatho for free.

Cassper Nyovest allegedly working on fire music, Mzansi can't wait: "Also make a documentary"

In other stories, Briefly News reported that South African music lovers were in for a treat as their fave, Cassper Nyovest, was reportedly in the studio doing what he does best.

Cassper Nyovest is one of the biggest stars of our time. The star has released some timeless classics like Naaa Meaan featuring Nadia Nakai, Tito Mboweni, Doc Shebeleza and Mama I Made It.

Bathu CEO Lekau Sehoana took to Twitter to share with his followers that he visited Cassper Nyovest's studios and was impressed by the amazing music he is working on.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News