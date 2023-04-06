Yanga Chief urged Mzansi police to investigate the assassination of Kiernan "AKA" Forbes thoroughly

The Utatakho hitmaker wrote a heartbreaking Instagram post about his loss of faith in the South African justice system

Many of AKA's fans also expressed their dissatisfaction with how the murder case has been handled so far

It's been over two months since AKA was assassinated outside Wish restaurant in Durban's Florida Road, and his fans plus close friends are still seeking justice.

According to TshisaLIVE, Rapper Yanga Chief joined stars like Da L.E.S and Youngsta CPT in boldly calling for the police to find the killers as soon as possible.

There were rumours that three men were arrested in connection with Supa Mega's shooting, but AKA's lawyer, Rudolph Baloyi, refuted the claims.

Yanga Chief begs SAPS to find AKA's killers

Many people have been outraged by how the South African Police Services (SAPS) has handled AKA's murder case. People believed that the cops were taking too much time to solve the high-profile case. Even after the police made two arrests, many netizens were concerned that they had arrested the wrong people.

Yanga also expressed his concern about the murder case on Instagram. He wrote a caption warning SAPS not to screw up the case.

“It’s so boring without you Pah. Ima just keep it a buck. Every day I lose more faith that justice will be served. SAPS please don’t F this up. #JusticeForAKA (can’t even believe such a tag exits). Let’s keep praying for the family and loved ones. It’s not over."

Mzansi still reeling from AKA's assassination

@juniorking_sa said:

"This hurts so much bro."

@taurusbornbull shared:

"@itsyangachief To this day; I still can't believe AKA is gone. It's like a never-ending nightmare."

@tee_malotana posted:

"@itsyangachief I will forever be grateful to you for bringing him to Queenstown yoo."

@neofab_ replied:

"And so breaks my heart all over again."

@vuyo8154 commented:

"Genuine friendship ❤️❤️"

@harispeasadcookie wrote:

"I still don't believe Mega is gone #justiceforaka"

@musakulati_ also said:

"Bruuuuuh.We all miss him. It hurts that the police seem to be relaxing sana."

@zaraclothes73 added:

"It feels unreal."

