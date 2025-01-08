A South African couple celebrated their first anniversary in a special way when the boyfriend's uncles arrived to negotiate lobola, following traditional marriage customs

The heartwarming TikTok video showcases the family's extensive preparations, from traditional food to formal outdoor setup, culminating in a surprise proposal

Mzansi's social media users were moved by the man's commitment, with many noting how he demonstrated that "when a man knows, he knows"

A woman posted a video of her boyfriend coming over to her house with his family regarding lobola payments. During the event, he proposed. Images: thando_theshopper

Source: TikTok

Content creator @thando_theshopper shared a beautiful moment in her relationship journey that merged traditional and modern love customs.

The video began with the groom's family arriving at her family gate to pay lobola, followed by scenes of elaborate food preparation and a formally decorated outdoor dining area.

The day became even more special when, after successfully concluding the lobola negotiations, the groom got down on one knee, presenting an engagement ring and combining traditional values with modern romance.

Understanding lobola

Lobola, a traditional African custom, represents the joining of two families through marriage negotiations.

It involves the groom's family paying a bride price to the bride's family, symbolizing respect, gratitude, and the establishment of a lasting bond between the families. The negotiations are usually handled by uncles and senior family members from both sides.

Mzansi celebrates love

The online community shared their joy and admiration:

@ᴢᴜᴍᴀ_ᴋʜᴜʟᴜʙᴇɴᴢᴇ wondered:

"It looks like you were well prepared for them my sister. You were aware ukuthi bayeza?"

@a.m.a.h.l.e observed:

"This is a reminder that if he wants to and knows what he wants HE WILL🙂‍↕️"

@Blanc0 declared:

"The definition of a man knows when and who he wants to marry❤️🍾!"

@user6806799819634 stated:

"One thing about men ke sana👏👏abacucuzi when they find the one."

@ntokozo🥺💓 couldn't contain their emotions:

"Why am I crying 😭😭 I'm so happy for you stranger 🥰🥰🥰"

Source: Briefly News