A TikTok video shows a woman attempting a romantic heart-shaped hand trend, but her boyfriend surprises her with a stack of money instead

The clip captures the humorous twist on a popular social media trend, where couples usually complete each other's hand hearts as a symbol of love

South African netizens flooded the comments section with prayer requests for similar romance, while others weren't too happy with this kind of relationship

A woman posted a video of her bae gifting her with R100 notes instead of completing her heart sign following a famous TikTok trend that went viral. Images: @kgomotso_unicorns

Source: TikTok

Content creator @kgomotso_unicorns, known for sharing her relationship journey with her long-distance boyfriend and travel content, posted a video that gave an unexpected twist to a viral couple's trend.

In the clip, she raises her hand to form half a heart, expecting her partner to complete the romantic gesture as per the trend. Instead, he surprises her by placing a thick stack of R100 notes in her fingers.

She posted the video on a fun note with the caption:

"Happy new year😘"

Watch the video below.

Making distance work

Research indicates that long-distance couples exchange an average of 343 texts weekly and spend about eight hours on phone or video calls.

This dedication to communication, combined with creative expressions of love, helps maintain the connection despite physical separation.

SA reacts to love goals

The online community shared their hopes for similar romance:

@Dimples summed up everyone's feelings:

"May this type of love location me❤️😂"

@ayah_the_cr8ive claimed their blessing:

"I receive! Amen amen amen!!!"

@nai_🤍 prayed:

"May this kind of romance locate me, father Lord!!!"

@ThuliMarilyne wondered:

"🥺 Where are they found?"

@ObakengMatlapeng praised:

"😭😂😂 You won this challenge, you made it make sense shame 🤞🤣🤣"

@user8592365164351 declared:

"My love language ❤️🥰🔥"

@LethaboMakamu observed:

"This is the 80's and 90's love, rena ma 2k we don't play like this😁😁😁"

3 other love stories making waves

An elderly couple touched hearts across Mzansi with their sweet KFC date, showing that true love knows no age.

A viral TikTok captured precious moments between an elderly couple, leaving viewers yearning for similar relationship goals.

One woman's whirlwind romance culminated in a lobola celebration, inspiring others to believe in speedy but meaningful connections.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News