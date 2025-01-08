Global site navigation

“May This Love Locate Me”: Woman’s Bae Gives Her Stack of R100 Notes Instead of Heart Trend
by  Nerissa Naidoo 2 min read
  • A TikTok video shows a woman attempting a romantic heart-shaped hand trend, but her boyfriend surprises her with a stack of money instead
  • The clip captures the humorous twist on a popular social media trend, where couples usually complete each other's hand hearts as a symbol of love
  • South African netizens flooded the comments section with prayer requests for similar romance, while others weren't too happy with this kind of relationship

A woman posted a video of her bae gifting her a stack of R100 notes.
Source: TikTok

Content creator @kgomotso_unicorns, known for sharing her relationship journey with her long-distance boyfriend and travel content, posted a video that gave an unexpected twist to a viral couple's trend.

In the clip, she raises her hand to form half a heart, expecting her partner to complete the romantic gesture as per the trend. Instead, he surprises her by placing a thick stack of R100 notes in her fingers.

She posted the video on a fun note with the caption:

Read also

"My first big girl purchase at 21": Young woman celebrates new Porsche

"Happy new year😘"

Watch the video below.

Making distance work

Research indicates that long-distance couples exchange an average of 343 texts weekly and spend about eight hours on phone or video calls.

This dedication to communication, combined with creative expressions of love, helps maintain the connection despite physical separation.

SA reacts to love goals

The online community shared their hopes for similar romance:

@Dimples summed up everyone's feelings:

"May this type of love location me❤️😂"

@ayah_the_cr8ive claimed their blessing:

"I receive! Amen amen amen!!!"

@nai_🤍 prayed:

"May this kind of romance locate me, father Lord!!!"

@ThuliMarilyne wondered:

"🥺 Where are they found?"

@ObakengMatlapeng praised:

"😭😂😂 You won this challenge, you made it make sense shame 🤞🤣🤣"

@user8592365164351 declared:

"My love language ❤️🥰🔥"

@LethaboMakamu observed:

"This is the 80's and 90's love, rena ma 2k we don't play like this😁😁😁"

