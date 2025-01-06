A woman captured an adorable moment of an elderly couple bonding through a KFC meal, showcasing timeless love at the popular franchise

The mkhulu and gogo sat close, eating from the same box in the viral video that was shared on TikTok by the lady

The clip deeply moved social media users, who expressed admiration for their unchanging love wishing for a similar kind of commitment

A gogo and mkhulu were spotted enjoying a meal together at KFC by a lady who shared the cute clip online. Image: @katebrown007

In a world often dominated by fast-paced, transactional relationships, a heartwarming display of authentic love brought TikTok users to an emotional pause.

TikTok user @katebrown007 shared a touching video of an elderly couple on a romantic date at KFC, and it went viral, reaching 5.3M views and 943K likes.

Mkhulu and gogo on a date

The clip begins with the mkhulu and gogo sitting closely at a table, sharing a box of fried chicken and pap. The two were spotted enjoying their meal, oozing an air of joy and comfort that comes with decades of companionship. Despite the humble setting, their love shines without them saying a word to each other.

Watch the video below:

Gogo and mkhulu steal Mzansi hearts

The clip attracted over 6.4K comments from social media users, who flooded the comment section with admiration and reflections. Many expressed hope to find a love that will last through life's ups and downs, and others were reminded of their late gogos and mkhulu's relationships.

User @Fundi Kheswa added:

"No kids, no grandkids just them🥰."

User @boitshokoshadrack said:

"There’s no indoda must. That’s true love right there."

User @laboomnje shared:

"Let this kind of love, companionship, understanding and respect locate me in this lifetime."

User @damitanikita said:

"Everyone wants this, but no one wants to work for it."

User @Junior Mpangase shared:

"I went into tears one day when I saw an elderly couple ordering simple meal in a restaurant & I offered to pay for everything, they cried."

User @Wesleysheyz added:

"Love is beautiful when you've found the right one♥️."

