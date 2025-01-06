Global site navigation

“No Grandkids, Just Them”: Mkhulu Takes Gogo on a Romantic Date at KFC, SA’s Moved
Family and Relationships

“No Grandkids, Just Them”: Mkhulu Takes Gogo on a Romantic Date at KFC, SA’s Moved

by  Bongiwe Mati 2 min read
  • A woman captured an adorable moment of an elderly couple bonding through a KFC meal, showcasing timeless love at the popular franchise
  • The mkhulu and gogo sat close, eating from the same box in the viral video that was shared on TikTok by the lady
  • The clip deeply moved social media users, who expressed admiration for their unchanging love wishing for a similar kind of commitment

CHECK OUT: Turn unemployment into income. Your next job starts here.

TikTok users wished for real, authentic love after seeing an old couple on a date at KFC
A gogo and mkhulu were spotted enjoying a meal together at KFC by a lady who shared the cute clip online. Image: @katebrown007
Source: TikTok

In a world often dominated by fast-paced, transactional relationships, a heartwarming display of authentic love brought TikTok users to an emotional pause.

TikTok user @katebrown007 shared a touching video of an elderly couple on a romantic date at KFC, and it went viral, reaching 5.3M views and 943K likes.

Mkhulu and gogo on a date

The clip begins with the mkhulu and gogo sitting closely at a table, sharing a box of fried chicken and pap. The two were spotted enjoying their meal, oozing an air of joy and comfort that comes with decades of companionship. Despite the humble setting, their love shines without them saying a word to each other.

Read also

"You know how to mine blessings Fanas": Grandson takes Gogo on a beach outing, SA's moved

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

Watch the video below:

Gogo and mkhulu steal Mzansi hearts

The clip attracted over 6.4K comments from social media users, who flooded the comment section with admiration and reflections. Many expressed hope to find a love that will last through life's ups and downs, and others were reminded of their late gogos and mkhulu's relationships.

User @Fundi Kheswa added:

"No kids, no grandkids just them🥰."

User @boitshokoshadrack said:

"There’s no indoda must. That’s true love right there."

User @laboomnje shared:

"Let this kind of love, companionship, understanding and respect locate me in this lifetime."

User @damitanikita said:

"Everyone wants this, but no one wants to work for it."

User @Junior Mpangase shared:

"I went into tears one day when I saw an elderly couple ordering simple meal in a restaurant & I offered to pay for everything, they cried."

User @Wesleysheyz added:

"Love is beautiful when you've found the right one♥️."

Read also

"We salute you mama": Woman buys own place after leaving 19-year marriage, SA's impressed

3 More gogo and mkhulu articles

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Bongiwe Mati avatar

Bongiwe Mati (Editor) Bongiwe Mati is an experienced reporter currently working under the Human Interest desk at Briefly News since (Aug 2024). Prior to joining the Briefly team, she worked for a campus newspaper at the University of the Western Cape (2005) before joining the Marketing and Sales department at Leadership Magazine, Cape Media (2007-2009). She later joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant (2023-2024), writing for digital and print magazines under current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. She can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za

Hot: