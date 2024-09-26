A young man shared how he started a business using his National Student Financial Aid Scheme ( NSFAS) allowance

The gent unveiled how much he makes per hour, and many people were amazed by his earnings

Mzansi netizens reacted to the guy's post as they flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts

One intelligent young man shared how he invested in his National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) allowance in a business.

A student showed off his impressive earnings after starting a business using his NSFAS allowance. Image: @b33kayt1

Man uses NSFAS fund to start business, unveils earnings

The young man revealed to his viewers that he "risked" his NSFAS allowance to start dropshipping, and it slowly started paying off. The TikTok user @b33kayt1 went on to showcase the first payment he received after investing his money.

@b33kayt1 got R1650.00 for his first payment, and as time went by, he began making more, and in just 2 hours, the gent bagged R11k. @b33kayt1 shared that he received two more orders before midnight, and he clocked R14k, leaving him speechless.

Watch the video.

SA shows interest in the student's business venture

Mzansi netizens were impressed by the gent's earnings, and many flooded the comments to express their interest in dropshipping.

Yethu said:

"Hey, I want to ask how much to start dropshipping."

Ethu said:

"Hey, I want to ask how much to start dropshipping."

Pabala wrote:

"Hey just wondering. What’s your niche? I’m really struggling to decide on a niche."

Thapelo Ramoeletsi expressed:

"How much to start?"

User shared:

"Dawg, I have a website with everything paid, including a domain, but I don’t know what to do with the payment provider. I cannot use PayPal only. Please help."

Moo said:

"Bro, I want to start, can you help?"

