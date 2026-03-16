A young woman showcased an item she bought from a Chinese store, which left her completely disappointed and complaining about wasting her money

Her video was posted on TikTok on 27 January 2026, sparking laughter and a massive debate about buying items without viewing them

Social media users were entertained and tried to convince the woman that the item was not meant for what she was using it for

A local woman was unhappy to see how a R40 mirror rearranged her face. Image: @nxumalosthembile

Source: TikTok

A content creator from KwaZulu-Natal left Mzansi in stitches after showing off an item she wasted R40 on at her local Chinese shop.

The clip was shared on TikTok by @nxumalosthembile, where it gained 470K views and hundreds of comments from viewers who sympathised with her but were unable to control their laughter.

The creator posted a clip of herself standing in front of a small, brightly decorated mirror. The mirror, however, was showing her face skewed and funny-looking, as if she were someone other than herself.

The mirror with a different reflection

As TikTok by @nxumalosthembile kept moving her face standing in front of the mirror, it also kept changing, rearranging it to look longer with fuller cheeks. Frustrated, she noted that she bought the mirror for R40 and swore that she was not using a filter, and that it was showing her a skewed face.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA reacts with laughter to the mirror video

The post gained massive traction with nearly 1.8K social media users flooding the comments section to share their amusement. Many viewers asked if the mirror was covered when she bought it, wondering how she did not look at it to see the skewed reflection. Some said the clip made their day, admitting they were not expecting to see such a bad reflection. Others noted that the item was not a mirror but was meant to be used as a tray.

The young woman had Mzansi convinced that the item was not meant to be used as a tray. Image: @nxumalosthembile

Source: TikTok

User @Success Moropane

"This mirror is doing the most 😂."

User @Alexis commented:

"I have the same mirror, it ruins my day every time I look at it 🤣."

User @Nokubonga Shabangu said:

"How did you not look at the mirror when buying it? Was it in a box?"

User @Nonhlanhla Mhlong249 commented:

"Yoh, the way I laughed 😂 I even forgot that I'm unemployed. Please plug ngomsebenzi (with jobs0 guys😔."

User @iMbali shared:

"Lol, I have the same mirror. When I stand far back, it gives me curves that don’t exist 😂."

User @Esther commented:

"Sis, it's not a mirror, it's a utensil. A tray or plate, something like that😂. My mom had one (tray)."

User @Maoffset said:

"My mom just told me where to get off and on because I busted and laughed out loud in the middle of the night 😂."

3 Briefly News articles about bad purchases

A young woman showed off a black long-sleeve dress she bought from Mr Price that had one sleeve longer than the other, and social media users advised her to return it.

A local woman shocked many viewers after revealing a bad-quality R13,500 wig, with many social media users claiming the thin-layered hair looked like it cost less than R1,000.

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) called for customers who bought a popular baby snack from Clicks to return it after it was recalled when a batch tested positive for Listeria.

Source: Briefly News