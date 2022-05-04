The CEO of Click Media, Chris Kazadi, has passed away after he was allegedly shot by Congolese police while visiting the country

The media personality left the country to attend the Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit in Botswana and after that he decided to travel to the Congo, where he met his death

His brother, Joe Kazadi, who is also an actor and model, took to social media to mourn the untimely passing of his younger brother

Chris Kazadi has passed away. The model and actor was allegedly shot dead by Congolese cops while visiting the country. The news of his passing is trending on social media.

The star was a founder and CEO of Click Media. The company reportedly confirmed his passing via its page. Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela reports that Chris left South Africa for Botswana to attend the Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit and from there, travelled to the Congo

Youth Village reports that actor Joe Kazadi also took to Instagram to mourn the passing of his young brother. According to the publication, Joe praised his bro for his success in Mzansi. They are originally from Congo.

Peeps have also taken to Twitter to react to the untimely passing of the star. Many shared that he opened doors for them in the entertainment space.

@LongLiveLeech said:

"Got beaten up and shot by soldiers after acting a fool at someone’s funeral, opening up the coffin to try and get in. Just really strange behaviour."

@Ayakha_H wrote:

"He didn’t deserve to die like that, justice must be served."

@ratilwe_m commented:

"Oh no this is heartbreaking. May his soul rest in peace."

@keketso_P said:

"Still can’t believe, Such a humble soul. It was great working with you, Chris. Fly home, Kazadi."

@GeorgeBeatsSA wrote:

"RIP to a real one. Chris Kazadi, you gave me my first promo gig. Will never forget what you taught me. A wonderful mentor who taught me so much. RIP, old friend."

@hypemanorg added:

"OMG, he was such an amazing human being."

