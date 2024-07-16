Kelly Khumalo recently met a fan who cried uncontrollably when she met her after her gig

The viral video received various mixed reactions from netizens who were convinced that she was a paid actress

Peeps made jokes about the moment and how Kelly Khumalo's bodyguard treated the fan

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Kelly Khumalo still has many supporters. She might be one of the most hated celebrities, but one thing is for sure: She still has people who love her.

Kelly Khumalo's fan cried when she met her. Image: Oupa Bopape, @MDNnewss

Source: UGC

Kelly Khumalo makes fan cry

Ngathwala Ngaye hitmaker Kelly Khumalo recently met with a fan after her recent appearance. The woman could not control herself when she cried uncontrollably upon meeting the singer.

@MDNnews shared the video, which sparked many mixed reactions. The caption read, "Woman cries after meeting Kelly Khumalo."

In the video, a member of her security is seen reprimanding the woman, shouting at her and telling her to calm down. However, Kelly defends her and hugs her. They then pose for a picture.

The lady then says, "I love you," to which Kelly responds, "I love you too."

Netizens divided over the authenticity of the woman's reactions

The viral video clip garnered a lot of views, sparking mixed reactions from netizens. Some shared that the woman was a paid actress and was faking her emotions.

Others noted how mean the bodyguard was.

@mnmmeya said:

"This is all a lie."

@Mayo6Tee claimed:

"Her song Ngathwala Ngaye is now evident."

@TheRealSmomoh shared:

"There are some women who still idolize Kelly."

@Bidegah joked:

"Kelly took her man, that's why she is crying."

@__ThapeloM asked:

"Why is she crying? At least she still inspires our mothers."

@KhumaloDanica claimed:

"I'd cry too. That's my sister and my bestie. I love @KellyKhumaloZA please. Obsessed."

Rami Chuene slams Zandie Khumalo

In a previous report from Briefly News, actress Rami Chuene criticised Zandile Khumalo for her cheeky response about the COVID-19 relief funds she received. Rami was unimpressed by Zandie's claim that the R20k was "just," saying many South Africans receive far less or nothing.

Chuene pointed out the dissimilarity, noting that people live on R350 a month and urging artists to be more considerate.

Netizens echoed Chuene's sentiments, slamming Khumalo for her perceived arrogance and insensitivity.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News