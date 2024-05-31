Sicelo Buthelezi was approached by a Skeem Saam fan who harassed him over his controversial storyline

Buthelezi plays the role of Tobias "Tobby" Maswahla, a young man who sexually violated his underaged girlfriend

Seekay, his rap name, said he was left uneasy by the exchange because he is just an actor and that is not his true nature

Sometimes it can get hard to separate the character from the person when the star plays their role very well. So many actors and actresses have suffered at the hands of viewers who let their emotions get the better of them. Such is the case for star Sicelo Buthelezi.

Sicelo Buthelezi's 'Skeem Saam’ storyline saw him getting slammed in the real world. Image: @seekay_sa

Sicelo Buthelezi on meeting a Skeem Saam fan

Actor and Amapiano singer, Sicelo Buthelezi, was greeted by a Skeem Saam fan who harassed him over his triggering storyline on the show.

The star said he felt uneasy as something moved inside of him because he was just doing his duties as an actor.

"Just walked inside a garage and the guy standing next in line greets me like “Eyy ke wena rapist ya #SkeemSaam” kinda felt something inside hey. I’m just an actor bro."

Why Sicelo was harassed by the fan

Sicelo Buthelezi, also known by his rap name, Seekay, plays the role of Tobias "Tobby" Maswahla on the popular SABC 1 telenovela Skeem Saam. Toby is a young man who sexually violated his underaged girlfriend Ntswaki, played by the talented Lethabo Mekoa.

Toby and Ntswaki had agreed to engage in intercourse but she had changed her mind. Despite her having a change of heart, Toby continued without her consent.

Fans comfort star over worrying post

His supporters sympathised with the actor and many comforted him saying he plays the character too well.

@sharon_dikeledi said:

"Milita once said a woman hit her with a trolley and said "o cheate'r le Mr Kgomo wena."

@bushy_cor comforted:

"That's a great compliment it means you are killing the character."

@NtlharhiSambo stated:

"I thought about how you are being perceived after recent scenes, it’s a very sensitive topic with hardly any faces to it and a huge sacrifice in order to educate others. I don’t know you IRL but so proud of you for getting us talking about it so much!

