A potato farmer from the Eastern Cape has gone online to share news about his sprouting business

Buzwe Dlembula, 21, started farming last year with money he saved up from working as an educational tutor

Dlembula has made it his mission to assist the needy in his community and Saffas have praised his noble efforts

Dynamic youngster Buzwe Dlembula, 21, is flying the spirit of entrepreneurship very high as he embarks on a growing career in farming.

A determined Dlembula hails from the Eastern Cape and grows potatoes on four hectares of land.

Dlembula spoke a little about himself on his Facebook page:

“I want to motivate all farmers that it is possible, that you must never create any room for giving up, never think anything negative about the step you want to take. I started farming last year at the age of 20 with no funding and still got no funding but farming is still in motion, I started with the money I used to work for as a tutor.”

He is passionate about uplifting his village and he employs a few community members to help him with the daily operations of his farm.

The young man has certainly taken heed of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call on SMMEs to create jobs.

Briefly News shared a snippet of the young man’s story online and Saffas were impressed by his resolve.

Aphilile Somadoda Mtengwane reacted:

“Admin please don't mention 'our president', this does not concern him . It's about the youth making a living without the help of the useless government.”

Madlaka Speak said:

“Let’s just praise the young man without mentioning our sidididi president.”

Maxx van Januariè added:

“Maybe is true "Government doesn't create jobs", but it must support this kinda individuals so that jobs can be created!.. don't fight me, just my suggestion!”

Sibulele Mdumane Lubelwana Sbu said:

“In 2024 when they campaign we don't want to hear we them promising people jobs. as they have shifted away to that goal. and made empty promises to the youth.”

Cynthia Titus Pearce added:

“Well done where there's a will there's a win.”

Ola Ndlela added:

“You go young man. Creating a bright future indeed. May the ancestors look after you.”

Keitumetse Larona said:

“Every thing was good till you mentioned our president."

"Blood and sweat": Young farmer celebrates 40-hectare land investment

In more news about farming, Briefly News wrote about a young farmer with the Twitter handle, @new_shana who recently headed to the popular app to share a heartwarming celebration post after he invested in 40 hectares of farming land - something he said he used blood, sweat, and tears to do.

In the highly inspirational and motivational post, the young man also explains that he is now working overtime to find people to invest in the property and this has definitely not been something easy to do.

He captioned some snaps of the beautiful farm:

"A 40-hectare investment. Blood and Sweat!!! Going insane looking for investors Some investors pulling out midsession! This coming season we double our production! 100 hectares here we come!!! #FarmingWithShana."

