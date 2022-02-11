A qualified medical doctor has put the important role of father’s in the spotlight by posting a cute photo of him with his son

Themba Ntuli shared a snap of him cradling his infant son in public and Mzansi is in awe of his parenting skills

Hundreds of people applauded and congratulated the father on being a caring dad and exemplary role-model

Doctor Themba Ntuli has been described as somewhat of a super dad after a viral pic was shared. Image: Themba Ntuli/ LinkedIn

Source: Getty Images

The doting dad and medical doctor Themba Ntuli went online to praise the role of fathers in our society and peeps have praised his character in return. Ntuli shared a snap of himself holding his son while out at a shopping centre and they got scores of reaction.

He captioned the snap:

“We are a generation of loving husbands, present fathers, and academics who are obsessed with the development of other people.”

Scores of men put forward their two cents on the matter.

Phelo Nongalaza said:

“Our fathers were never absent, to begin with, I think that's a narrative we should change as abantu. Congratulations on being a parent...”

Kathy van Zyl reacted:

“I love this photo!!!! There are also so many unfortunate instances where fathers are deliberately and maliciously cut out of the lives of their children. It is a crime against the child. Parental alienation is real.”

Mr. Kopano Lebethe added:

“Big ups. No child sends an SMS to a parent/s to be asking to be born as such both father and mother have a positive role to play.”

Makhosazana Kunene said:

“Hi Themba this is giving hope, trust me there is value in investing in our families, the return on Investment transcends beyond the current generation to shape future generations. Keep it up to its how it should be.”

Neville D added:

Spot on Themba and it is our duty to be there especially in the formative years, but also as they enter the wild world with its many snares and complications. True men care and are there for their children.

Wanda TF Mhobo added:

“Way to go Dr T, I did it 3x, inbox when you need advice on how best to change the nappy.”

Source: Briefly News