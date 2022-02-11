An inspiring video of a dad being blessed with a new car from his two daughters was shared online

In the clip, the madala is both speechless and emotional as his daughters reveal and hand over the gift

South African online users embraced the beautiful gesture and saluted the young women for honouring their father

Two daughters brought a wave of emotion and love on the social media streets after sharing how they gifted their father a brand new car.

Two daughters surprised their dad with a brand new car. Image: BI Phakathi / Facebook

Source: Facebook

In a video shared by philanthropist BI Phakathi, the women can be seen handing over a boxed gift to their unsuspecting father. After opening the box-in-a-box gift, he eventually finds car keys in the last box. He stands in speechlessness as he looks at his overjoyed girls. They all walk outside while singing and capturing the moment on camera phones.

They soon reveal the new white Toyota Hilux bakkie which they bought for their old man. The madala is overcome by emotion and begins to tear up. They all soak up the emotional moment in song and praise before getting into the car which they take for a test drive.

“Salute to the sisters who did this for their father, we encourage such honour for parents,” quoted the video at the end.

Online users showered the post with loving messages. Many expressed their pride in the beautiful gesture.

Dale Griffiths said:

“Beautiful to see a grown man cry tears of joy and love.”

Melandri Palmer wrote:

“Couldn't finish watching this video the tears. Happy Father's day baba you deserve it you have done an amazing job growing your kids up and this is why they have to show appreciation. I can't wait till I can do this for my dad.”

Hephzibah Joy Musa commented:

“This shows the father is a great dad and more to his children, and they appreciate him for that, so lovely nice.”

Source: Briefly News