JOHANNESBURG - A farmer whose cows and sheep were stolen on numerous occasions claims that the thieves were heavily armed with AK47s during one of the attacks on his farm in the south of Johannesburg.

Livestock were stolen by armed robbers on a small farm in Johannesburg. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

The man claims his farm was targeted at least three times since April. However, he claims that the matter spiraled out of control when police allegedly failed to assist him.

The farmer accused Orange Farm police and the Gauteng Stock Theft Unit of failing to arrest those who stole his livestock. The man’s property was allegedly riddled with bullets, according to News24.

In the most recent attack, the farmer claims that the thieves were armed with AK47s and opened fire after forcefully entering the property. The men were allegedly armed with poison for the dogs on the farm. Police eventually raided a farm in Zuurbekom that was allegedly used as a hiding spot for stolen livestock.

More than 400 allegedly stolen cattle were found inside a chicken run. The chicken farm owner claimed he had no knowledge about the theft. Police arrested the man’s son, 35, and his 80-year-old alleged accomplice for business robbery and possession of suspected stolen livestock.

According to TimesLIVE, a similar incident occurred in Mpumalanga when two men who posed as potential livestock buyers held a farmer and her helper hostage. The owner was assaulted and stabbed but the helper managed to escape.

An undisclosed amount of cash, tools, a grinder, and house keys were stolen before the robbers fled. Police managed to arrest the suspects who were found in possession of the items. They were charged for possession of suspected stolen property and could possibly be linked to the farm robbery.

South Africans react to the attack:

@MsAfrolicious said:

“The police either were lazy to follow the case or they’re corrupt. SAPS is reeking corruption and incompetence! The culprits who had that stolen livestock must tell whom they’re collaborating within this operation.”

Jan Venter posted:

“It just proves that there is no law and order in SA crime is completely out of control. The only way to stop this is for farmers to obtain automatic weapons to protect themselves and their livelihood.”

@CrimesInSA wrote:

“The police should be authorised to use lethal force on these criminals.”

@ZoobanSingh commented:

“This brazen crime is on the increase. After Eskom and SAPS are in a perpetual crisis.”

Dewet Berning added:

“Livestock theft has been going on for years. Even produce farm has daily theft. So this is nothing new.”

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported A FET teacher in Limpopo was found burned to death in his bakkie after he was accused of allegedly stealing goats.

43-year-old Siphiwe Zondo had bought goats from Ga-Mphahlele village and was transporting them when he was attacked on the road.

He was then assaulted and burned to death near his car which had been set alight by his attackers according to police spokesperson Lt-Col Mamphaswa Seabi.

