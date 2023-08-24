Lamiez Holworthy gave fans insight into her mother, Imelda Klow and her son Leano-Laone Zion Morule's bonding session

She shared how Imelda would often overspend when shopping for the toddler, saying it is a nightmare

Holworthy had previously opened up about the joys of motherhood after welcoming him earlier this year

Lamiez Holworthy had shared a personal bonding session with her mother, Imelda Klow, and her son Leano Morule.

Lamiez Holworthy and her mother, Imelda Klow had a not-so-fun moment with her son Leano. Image: @lamiezholworthy

Source: Instagram

Lamiez lets fans in on her son's bonding session with Imelda

Imelda Klow is a doting grandmother after Lamiez posted videos of her playing and having with Leano-Laone Zion Morule.

Lamiez had explained why her mother was organising a stroller even when she had previously bought it.

The DJ said Imelda did not like the one she had bought in the first place and had requested that she buy another one. When they went shopping, Imelda would overspend.

Watch the videos shared by The South African.

Leano Morule showered with love from family

The award-winning DJ became a mother this year, and she gushed over how Leano was shown love from their family.

She showed love to her son Leano and said she was happy her husband Khuli Chana and mother would show him love and care.

“I got to experience an answered prayer, one that I still marvel over. I find myself staring at him in awe and in disbelief that this perfect little human came from my body. I then get to watch his dad and my mom sing and play with him, and my heart melts all over again, seeing how much joy he’s brought to all our loved ones warms my heart.”

Leano enjoys first flight experience for Durban July

In a previous report from Briefly News, Leano Morule boarded a flight with his mother, Lamiez Holworthy, when she attended the Durban July.

Lamiez said it was a wholesome experience because she had flown with her son.

Source: Briefly News