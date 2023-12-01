A TikTok video shows two American girls dancing to a viral amapiano song on the popular app

The video received more than 100,000 likes. Online users left comments to let the girls know if they nailed their dance.

2 American girls rock to amapiano

A TikTok video by @thejaywayyy, shows the American creator and her friend dancing to amapiano. In the clip, they moved in sync to nail the popular groovy beat.

Watch the video of the dance routine:

SA impressed by amapiano moves

Many people thought the girls nailed the amapiano dance. South Africans commented that their moves were good enough to qualify as locals.

Keeko said:

"It's sooo hard to find American females that loooveeesss Amapiano or just afro anything like me."

Chilly Johnson commented:

"You ate andwe want to see more as Africans, make us proud, I enjoy this."

Pearlsbeauty88 wrote:

"African beat is within us all."

sweet_tasting_goodlife applauded:

"It’s got that American something."

mpumi Precious added:

"You ate it South Africa approves."

Tii Lupin joked:

"Are the Americans in the room with us ?"

Canadian woman impresses with amapiano moves

A woman from Canada decided to join a TikTok viral amapiano trend. The lady's dance moves were a viral hit.

Mzansi amused as man attempts amapiano dance challenge

Briefly News previously reported that dancing is not for everyone, especially the complex moves associated moves with the amapiano genre.

One person who can relate to this is TikTokker Scott White (@scott_white.sa), who had his online friends laughing out loud and shaking their heads after sharing a video of himself attempting a new amapiano dance challenge.

Amapiano dancers are known for their smooth yet complex moves, hip movements, fast footwork and head-bopping along to the vibey instrumentals and beats.

