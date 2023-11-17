TikTokker Scott White (@scott_white.sa) attempted an amapiano dance challenge and failed miserably

The video shows the young man demonstrating some awkward moves before the camera as an amapiano song played in the background

Many South African netizens couldn't help but laugh and tease Scott on his dance video

A man's amapaino dance routine had netizens amused. Image: @scott_white.sa

Dancing is not for everyone, especially the complex moves associated moves with the amapiano genre.

Amapiano dance challenge goes hilariously wrong

One person who can relate to this is TikTokker Scott White (@scott_white.sa), who had his online friends laughing out loud and shaking their heads after sharing a video of himself attempting a new amapiano dance challenge.

Amapiano dances are known for their smooth yet complex moves, hip movements, fast footwork and head bopping along to the vibey instrumentals and beats.

The footage shows the young man demonstrating some awkward moves before the camera as an amapiano song plays in the background.

The dance routine didn't seem to have played out according to Scott's choreography plan and looked rather painful, LOL.

Watch the video below:

SA pokes fun at Scott's moves

Many netizens couldn't help but laugh and tease Scott on his dance video. Check out the comments below:

vapeaddict7 said"

"Jaiva wena Mlungu."

uMondise responded:

"The thing is... I dance exactly like Scott ."

Liza Mg commented"

"Aibo Scott ngiyakukhuza njalo ."

Promise Bongani Buda said:

"We have a brand new problem."

Buda Trom replied:

"Danko mkhelwane wami."

White South African man slays Bhepha challenge

In more epic SA dance news, Briefly News reported that a man totally obliterated the viral TikTok dance challenge known as the Bhepha challenge, and the Mzansi people were there for the spice.

Dancing to amapiano and other African beats requires a skill set that some African people do not even possess. This man's roots are strong, and it shows in his dance moves.

TikTok user @justindenobregaa shared a video of himself doing the Bhepha dance challenge. The video got over 318k views, and we don't even have to wonder why; it is pure fire!

