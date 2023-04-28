TikTok user @nanathi was trying to do a viral dance challenge when her little brother walked into her video holding a mic

The young boy stole the show as he walked into the video mimicking his father, who is a pastor

Mzansi loved the confidence in the little boy, who was taking his role very seriously

A little boy stole the show during her sister's amapiano dance challenge. Images: @nanthhi/TikTok

When you are a pastor kid, the pressure of setting an example is always placed upon you. For one little boy being like his father is the goal.

Little Brother's Gospel Performance Steals the Show in Viral TikTok Dance Challenge

TikTok user @nanathi attempted to take on the amapiano dance challenge and was surprised when her little brother joined in with his performance.

As she danced, her brother came into the frame with a microphone, singing and praising God. The little boy stole the show with his joyful gospel praise. The video quickly went viral and has since been viewed by over 670K people.

Watch the video below

Brother's adorable gospel singing brings joy to viral TikTok dance challenge

The post has inspired many viewers, with some commenting that the brother's gospel performance was the video's highlight. It's safe to say that this TikTok user's dance challenge was made even better thanks to her little brother's impromptu gospel praise.

Here are some of the comments:

@miche_dupreez10 said:

"He said as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord."

@Mel_enhle commented:

"I can't his so focused."

@Zissani said:

"The fist had me."

@Lulu commented:

"And he was singing a gospel song, I tell you."

Source: Briefly News