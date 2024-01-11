A viral video showing what allegedly was a three-headed snake spotted in Mooi River KZN has sparked debate

Twitter user @FutureBite shared the video claiming this mystical beast was seen on home ground

While some people were ready to immigrate, others called the man's bluff, asking for their wasted time back

A video showing an alleged sighting of a three-headed snake in Moiid River KZN has gotten the people of Mzansi talking.

South African people are scared of snakes largely due to cultural beliefs. So, when one with three heads is on the loose, best believe some will be sleeping with one eye open.

Man shares footage of alleged three-headed snake

Twitter user @FutureBite shared a video that claims to reveal the three-headed snake spotted in Mooi River KZN. However, the snake is seen very briefly, and the video quality is not the clearest.

Take a look at what this man claims to be a three-headed snake spotted in a river:

South Africans debate the legitimacy of the video

Some people were ready to pack up shop without even seeing the snake properly; however, most called the man's bluff and asked for their wasted time and data back.

Read some of the comments:

@NathiTwala4 was spooked:

“next thing, this spreads to all the rivers.”

@2Chengsz had jokes:

“Four more, and we would definitely be hearing the trumpet.”

@Majabzinee shared:

“That time, your spiritual healer says you must go bath inside the river for ritual cleansing.”

@Philanmpulo did not buy it:

“I need my 48 seconds back, baba.”

@Mziwa2 needed to be sure:

Two-headed snake has Mzansi tripping

Briefly News reported that KZN snake rescuer Nick Evans got a callout that he never in his wildest dreams expected - it was for a two-headed snake! The mystical creature received a lot of positive attention from the people of Mzansi.

While you read about two-headed serpents and even see them in movies, seeing one in real life is like living in a mystical fantasy. An awesome and rare find!

Nick took to his Facebook to explain what went down. The snake was found in a man's garden in Ndwedwe and Nick could not believe it. While e the snake seems like a mystical creature, Nick explained that it is actually a deformity.

