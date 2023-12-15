Six snake stories went viral on social media, highlighting the public's interest in wildlife encounters

The viral videos feature vipers on a farm, a python wrestling a man, a python in a bedroom and three other chilling incidents

The separate involve snakes entering living spaces where they're not supposed to be, causing surprise and fear for the humans involved

A group holds a 19-foot python and a woman finds a snake in her bed. Image:@gladesboys/TikTok, Zachery Richards/Facebook

1. Video of vipers during feeding time

A TikTok video featuring a room full of snakes went viral, and let's say not everyone found it charming.

The video shows a snake caretaker feeding hundreds of these wriggly reptiles all at once, and some viewers were understandably creeped out.

While some folks might admire the dedication of the caretaker, others couldn't handle the sheer number of snakes in one place.

2 Couple unknowingly sleeps with massive python

Yikes, a python in the bedroom. Imagine enjoying a romantic Kruger Park getaway, only to find a snake spent the night chilling on your ceiling. That's exactly what happened to Mica Bafatakis and her boyfriend at Satara camp.

Things got spooky when water started dripping on the boyfriend's leg. They assumed it was a leak and casually reported it, then went for some beers. But on their return, Mica had a creepy feeling and decided to check the ceiling.

And guess what? A PYTHON! Apparently, the "leak" was actually... python juice? Yep, they'd been sleeping right under a slithering visitor.

Needless to say, this story is enough to make any South African shiver! It's a good reminder to always give your Kruger accommodation a thorough check before snuggling in, just in case any unwanted reptiles have decided to move in.

3. Man finds massive snake in his house

This guy's TikTok went viral after he found a giant snake skin behind his fridge. Not only did he find the shed skin, but he also realised he had a live snake living in his house!

Users in the comments were scared and surprised. Some identified the snake as a kingsnake, while others joked that the house no longer belonged to the guy but to the snake now!

The video shows the snakeskin, which is pretty big for a kingsnake, making people wonder how giant the actual snake could be. his adds some excitement (and maybe a little fear) to house chores!

4. 19-foot python wrestles with man and loses

A man in Florida had a close encounter with a giant python, almost 6 meters long!

The video shows the man wrestling with the snake, trying to grab its tail. But the snake strikes back, lunging at him with its mouth wide open.

The man manages to grab the snake's head, but it fights back, wrapping itself around him and pulling him to the ground. He yells for help, and his friends thankfully come to the rescue.

This monster python is the biggest one ever caught in Florida! It's almost as long as a school bus! Can you imagine wrestling with something that big?

5. Snake jumping off roof

Whoa, snakes jumping? That's not something you see every day! A video on TikTok went viral after it showed a sneaky viper taking a giant leap off a roof.

People were understandably freaked out! The comments were full of folks saying things like "Nope!" and "I'm never going near a roof again!"

that Some snakes can jump short distances, especially if they need to escape or catch prey. But seeing it in action for the first time like this is enough to give anyone the shivers!

So next time you're chilling under a roof, just remember – there might be a little leaper lurking above

6. Australian woman finds Eastern Brown Snake

Yikes! An Australian woman woke up to a shocking surprise - a 6-foot venomous snake snoozing in her bed!

The scary slitherer, an Eastern Brown snake, probably just wanted to escape the Queensland heat and snuck in through an open door. Luckily, the woman didn't get hurt, and a snake expert named Zachery Richards safely moved the unwelcome guest back to its natural habitat, far away from any houses.

This close call reminds us to check for sneaky snakes, especially during hot weather!

