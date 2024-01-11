A woman was filmed clearing her throat with a loud noise that had Mzansi people cracking jokes

Twitter user @pmcafrica shared the hilarious video while cracking himself laughing at the sound

The people of Mzansi were torn by the video and resulted to humour to cope with the dreadful sound

If you live in South Africa, then you have definitely heard this noise before. A video of a woman clearing her sinuses resulted in a comedy show in the comments section.

This woman's sinus-clearing sounds had some people crying tears of laughter. Image: Getty Images

Instead of blowing your nose, a lot of SA people tickle their sinuses by making a snorting reflex that makes a cringe noise. If you know, you know.

Video of a woman clearing sinuses goes viral

Twitter user @pmcafrica shared the hilarious video, highlighting the pitch of the woman's sound while trying to clear her sinuses.

Laughing, the man claimed she sounded like a V8 engine. Take a look at this monstrosity:

Mzansi people crack jokes in comments

While the sound totally revolted some, most people took the opportunity to crack jokes they normally can't when in the company of people who do this.

Read what some had to say:

@Gold_Olives had questions:

“Why is it only black women with this habit? Well, that I have seen! Trust me, I’m one of the sinus sufferers, but I steam when I feel I have hard days.Otherwise, I use an antihistamine spray!”

@Alpha_Reeyah cracked up:

“RS3 launch control ”

@oluwachisky was defeated:

“Please is there a cure for this thing ”

@kgothatsokobuoe laughed hard:

“”

@Candrigeson suggested:

“She must see a chiropractor.”

