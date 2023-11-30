Tyla's work ethic is unmatched, our girl is chasing the bag

The Water hitmaker doesn't plan to be a one-hit wonder and has previewed another song titled Butterflies

This follows two more teasers that Tyla promised and fans can't wait to hear her new music

Fans are amped after Tyla previewed another song, 'Butterflies' set to drop on 1 December. Images: Instagram/ tyla, Twitter/ Tyllaaaaaaa

One-hit wonder? Not over here. Tyla is keeping the momentum going by building from the Water hype. After the successful release of the Travis Scott-assisted remix, Tyla is back to tease yet another song. Butterflies is set to drop on 1 December 2023 and fans are amped to hear the melodic ballad.

Tyla teases new song Butterflies

Our girl Tyla is working overtime! The singer is gearing up to release what may be a project after teasing three songs namely On and On, the Amapiano/ Afrobeats Truth or Dare, and her latest snippet, Butterflies.

In true Tyla style, the Johannesburg singer introduced her enchanting song with a short, dreamy visual that looks like a scene from a Disney movie:

"Butterflies + pre save 1 December"

Netizens amped over Tyla's song

Fans can't wait to hear Tyla's new song and cheered her on all over social media:

thegr8khalid cheered:

"Yea!"

ericbellinger proclaimed:

"Oh she here to STAY STAY!"

MphoMoalamedi

"I am rooting for this girl so hard, I need her to come for everything and WIN. She is going to be MAJOR!"

ricck_the_ruler wrote:

"I got a feeling she’ll be around for a while."

artbytyie was impressed:

"Nice transition...you didn't waste no time...what a genius move."

theekaylarose cheered:

"SHE IS COMING FOR EVERYONE WHO SAID “ONE HIT”! ONE HIT WHERE?!!!"

badgworltee was excited:

"I can’t believe this project is about to have me shaking my nyash with tears in my eyes!"

Tyla spends time with family

In a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions to Tyla coming home from the US to spend time with her family:

Nomaswazi_11 joked:

"Tyla finally getting to be coloured after a long day of being black in the US."

This comes after the singer caused a stir when she announced that she doesn't identify as black, but coloured.

