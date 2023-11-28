Pop amapiano singer Tyla has broken the record after hitting the number 10 spot on the Billboard Hot 100

The Water hitmaker also became the highest charting African female artist in history, officially surpassing Pata Pata by Miriam Makeba

This came after Americans dragged her for identifying as coloured and not black

Tyla breaks a new record, securing a Top 10 Billboard 100 spot. Image: @tyla

After returning home and reuniting with her family, Tyla recently broke a new record with her hit and most-loved song, Water.

Tyla hits Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart

2023 indeed, is a good year for the 21-year-old star, Tyla, as she keeps breaking new records left, right and centre. The Water hitmaker recently became the highest charting African female artist in history, officially surpassing Pata Pata by Miriam Makeba.

Tyla secured herself a spot on the Top 10 Billboard Hot 100 chart recently, and an X user, @2022AFRICA, shared the news on Twitter, saying:

"BREAKING NEWS: Water by Tyla breaks the record for the highest-charting Solo Song by An African female artist on the Billboard Hot 100 in 56 years. She's now the highest charting African female artist in history, officially surpassing Pata Pata by Miriam Makeba."

Tyla's win comes after she was dragged to hell and back by Americans for choosing to identify herself as coloured and not black.

Netizens congratulate Tyla

Though other social media users had something negative to say, many netizens congratulated the young star on her yet another win. See some of the comments below:

@Black50OG commented:

"Congratulations to her."

@AkanimiltonM applauded:

"South Africa to the world."

@symplypamilerin said:

"All thanks to TikTok and good looks."

@Joephadima wrote:

"Funny cos she’d disagree that she falls in this catergory."

@MsBooSZ wrote:

"Amazing!!"

@Lethabo_WRLD praised:

"Congratulations to OUR QUEEN!!!!! She's the GOAT fr!!!"

@Amahleeeeeeeeee responded:

"Eh This is crazy."

