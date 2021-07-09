Ivana Barley earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Ashesi University

She graduated with honours from the private Ghanaian university

Ivana's sister has celebrated her on social media

She joins the ranks of women pursuing careers in fields that were once considered to be male-dominated areas.

Ivana Barley has made herself and her family proud as her sister, Ivy Barley shared pictures of her with the caption:

Brilliant student graduates with distinction as she bags degree in Mechanical Engineering from Ashesi. Image: Ivy Barley

''I'm so proud of my sister, Ivana Barley, who just graduated with honours (Cum Laude) from Ashesi University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering.

''She has three job offers and three completed internships. With her hopes of continuing in education, research and innovation in engineering, Ivana will be a Faculty Intern at the Engineering Department at Ashesi University for her 1-year national service.''

The undergraduate degree is one in a list of Ivana's achievements.

In 2015, she was adjudged the best Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidate in Adentan Municipality in the Greater Accra Region.

Ivana earned the overall best result of her year group, receiving sponsorship, school supplies, among others, according to a post on social media.

