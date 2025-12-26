Controversial lekompo artist Shebeshxt became Spotify category's most streamed South African artist

The now incarcerated musician, who was recently denied bail, has continued to top music charts even from behind bars

Fans commenting on the post focused more on Spotify's mischaracterisation of the artist's music genre

Shebeshxt became Mzansi's most streamed "hip hop" artist. Image: Shebeshxt

Source: Instagram

Shebeshxt, the polarising lekompo artist currently incarcerated, has surprisingly emerged as Spotify's most streamed South African artist for 2025.

Despite being denied bail and facing serious legal challenges, Shebeshxt's music continues to resonate with listeners.

Shebeshxt, who reportedly forged a victim's signature, remains behind bars but his music is freely doing the rounds on streaming platforms.

See the post reporting the milestone below:

Fans react to the post

In a twist that has raised eyebrows, fans have been quick to point out that Spotify has mislabelled Shebeshxt’s genre.

Many listeners argue that his music, often considered part of the lekompo scene, has been inaccurately categorised under hip hop, leading to a vibrant debate on social media.

@marcus_makgoba1 said:

"But also let's respect each other. He is a lekompo artist, not hip hop."

@u_donmakheqa wrote:

"Hip hop njan bafethu?"

@Simphiwe0077 commented:

"Is lekompo hip hop now? I'm just curious."

@Kapone36maffiaz added:

"It's lekompo, not hip hop. You people always deceive us on purpose."

@authority88247 stated:

"This page just lost the last credibility it had. Shebeshxt doesn’t even make hip hop music."

@SanJose414 commented:

"Hip hop? Come on, big dawg. Stop insulting the homies."

@Lookie99 complained:

"That fool is not a rapper."

The poster replied, clearing up the confusion. In one one of the replies he said:

"He does lekompo but he is still a South African hip hop artist. This is still a fact and his profile says it."

In another reply, he wrote:

"He's regarded as a hip hop artist."

Other users focused on the incarcerated rapper. One of them, @NotThatDip declared:

"Shebeshxt deserves a third chance. South Africans forgive him."

@VeronicaLindel1 said:

"Talent without discipline is useless."

@XhosaKSZ chimed in:

"Fine. Free Shebeshxt."

@umichael_b stated:

"This guy is a horrible role model to kids and shouldn't be getting this much attention."

Why is Shebeshxt in jail?

Shebeshxt, who is currently in custody is spending the festive season behind bars.

This stems from his arrest in November 2025 following a shooting incident on October 19, 2025, in Ladanna, Polokwane.

According to court details and police reports, he allegedly fired shots at a vehicle after fans greeted him while driving.

The incident is described as a road-rage or shooting at fans/motorists.

One victim, a 34-year-old man, was seriously injured (shot in areas like the stomach/jaw) and hospitalised, with reports of ongoing critical condition in some accounts.

Bail has been denied multiple times.

The Polokwane Magistrate's Court ruled against bail in mid-December 2025.

The magistrate stated Shebeshxt failed to prove "exceptional circumstances" for release, and that it would not be in the interests of justice.

Shebeshxt was remanded in custody. Image: Shebeshxt

Source: Instagram

