The most famous bodybuilders who changed the game forever

Bodybuilding has increasingly become a popular recreation activity and a competitive sport. Some famous bodybuilders began their careers at a young age, while others shifted later in their lives. Their successful journey has inspired many generations.

Former bodybuilders Dexter Jackson (L), Arnold Schwarzenegger (C), and Ronnie Coleman (R) are among the greatest. Photo: Christopher Polk, Jack Mitchell, Robert Cianflone (modified by author)

Becoming a professional bodybuilder takes years of regular exercise and a well-balanced diet to build muscle mass. Only a few athletes have left a mark in the game.

Most famous bodybuilders of all time

Multiple sources such as Stadium Talk, Tiger Fitness, and Ranker listed the greatest bodybuilders, including the great Arnold Schwarzenegger. We have compiled the best rundown of the top 20 best bodybuilders of all time, their profiles and achievements.

Bodybuilder Nationality Larry Scott American Greg Kovacs Canadian Jean Pierre Fux Swiss Dennis Wolf German Paul Dillett Canadian Flex Wheeler American Markus Rühl German Samir Bannout Lebanese Robby Robinson American Franco Columbu Italian Frank Zane American Sergio Oliva American Jay Cutler American Dorian Yates English John Grimek American Phil Heath American Lee Haney American Ronnie Coleman American Dexter Jackson American Arnold Schwarzenegger American

Although bodybuilding is not among the most dangerous sports on earth, it comes with multiple challenges and risks. Most of these legends worked hard and overcame the obstacles in their careers. One of the greatest Olympians, Dorian Yates, shared his success tips. He said,

There are no magic tricks, as it is a year round job. Staying in fairly good condition in the off-season, then getting ready over a long period of time, nice and slowly and really trying to aim for near-off being in contest condition two to three weeks before the show. Then it's just a case of fine-tuning things a little bit, manipulating water levels and so on.

Being a successful bodybuilder is a process that involves discipline, commitment, and consistency. Learn more about the game's legendary figures, as ranked by multiple sources.

20. Larry Scott

Larry Scott was the first Mr. Olympia champion and the only undefeated title holder. Photo: @Richard Baldwin, @Iron Age Classic Bodybuilding (modified by author)

Nickname: The Legend, The Golden Boy

The Legend, The Golden Boy Birthdate: 12 October 1938

12 October 1938 Birthplace: Blackfoot, Idaho, United States

Blackfoot, Idaho, United States Died: 8 March 2014

8 March 2014 Height: 1.7 m

1.7 m Weight: 93 kg

93 kg Titles: Mr. Olympia (1965, 1966), Mr. Universe (1963, 1964), Mr. Pacific Coast (1961), Mr. California (1960)

Larry dominated the sport in the 1960s because of his impressive biceps. He was mentored by the legendary Vince Gironda.

19. Greg Kovacs

Greg Kovacs had an illustrious career before retiring to start his business and coach competitive athletes. Photo: @Paul Dillett, @Stars of Bodybuilding (modified by author)

Nickname: The Gentle Giant

The Gentle Giant Birthdate: 16 December 1968

16 December 1968 Birthplace: Niagara Falls, Canada

Niagara Falls, Canada Died: 22 November 2013

22 November 2013 Height: 1.93 m

1.93 m Weight: 150 kg

150 kg Title: Canadian National Bodybuilding Championship (1996)

The Canadian is arguably the biggest bodybuilder ever because of his height, large muscles, and thick, dense physique. Kovacs ranked among the top ten in most competitions.

18. Jean Pierre Fux

Jean-Pierre Fux started bodybuilding in his teenage. He is among the best from Switzerland. Photo: @Jean-Pierre Fux Official (modified by author)

Nickname: JP

JP Birthdate: 5 November 1968

5 November 1968 Birthplace: Brig, Switzerland

Brig, Switzerland Height: 1.82 m

1.82 m Weight: 125 kg

125 kg Title: 1994 IFBB World Amateur Championship (1st in Heavyweight Division)

Jean Pierre Fux competed in multiple competitions, finishing among the best. His career ended in 2002 after he reportedly damaged his kneecaps during a photo shoot.

17. Dennis Wolf

Bodybuilder Dennis Wolf attends the Arnold Sports Festival 2015 - Day 2 on 6 March 2015 in Columbus, Ohio. Photo: Dave Kotinsky

Nickname: Big Bad Wolf

Big Bad Wolf Birthdate: 30 October 1978

30 October 1978 Birthplace: Tokmok, Kyrgyzstan

Tokmok, Kyrgyzstan Height: 1.8 m

1.8 m Weight: 120 kg

120 kg Title: IFBB Arnold Classic (2014)

The Soviet-born German IFBB bodybuilder began training at 15 and competed in professional events at 21. Wolf retired in 2016 after sustaining a career-ending injury.

16. Paul Dillett

Paul Dillett of Canada brought some of the most unique genetics in bodybuilding. Photo: @Paul Dillett (modified by author)

Nickname: Freak-einstein, Jurassic Paul

Freak-einstein, Jurassic Paul Birthdate: 12 April 1965

12 April 1965 Birthplace: Montreal, Canada

Montreal, Canada Height: 1.85 m

1.85 m Weight: 130 kg

130 kg Titles: NPC North American Championships (1992), Night of Champions (1999)

Dillett was not as successful as other bodybuilders on the list, but his fantastic physique and consistency stand out. He retired from professional bodybuilding in 2012.

15. Flex Wheeler

Jan Tana (L), Jen Pasky Jaquin (C), and Flex Wheeler (R) stand on stage during Pro Wheelchair as part of the Arnold Sports Festival on 7 March 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. Photo: Frank Jansky

Nickname: Flex

Flex Birthdate: 23 August 1965

23 August 1965 Birthplace: Fresno, California, United States

Fresno, California, United States Height: 1.75 m

1.75 m Weight: 96 kg - 109 kg

96 kg - 109 kg Titles: Ironman Pro (5), Arnold Classic (4), Night of Champions, Hungarian Grand Prix

Flex received the Arnold Sports Festival 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by Arnold Schwarzenegger. A car accident and kidney disease forced him to retire in the early 2000s.

14. Markus Rühl

Markus Rühl is among the famous and successful bodybuilders from Germany. Photo: @pauls53-Sportsclub, @Christian Brenner (modified by author)

Nickname: The German Freak

The German Freak Birthdate: 22 February 1972

22 February 1972 Birthplace: Darmstadt, Germany

Darmstadt, Germany Height: 1.78 m

1.78 m Weight: 120 kg

120 kg Titles: Toronto Pro (2000), Night Of Champions (2002)

'The German Freak' ventured into bodybuilding in 1990 at 18 following a knee injury that ended his football career. He turned pro five years later and competed in numerous events.

13. Samir Bannout

Samir Bannout is one of the greatest bodybuilders in the sport's history. Photo: @Legends Of Bodybuilding IFBB, @Masters Olympia (modified by author)

Nickname: The Lion of Lebanon

The Lion of Lebanon Birthdate: 7 November 1955

7 November 1955 Birthplace: Beirut, Lebanon

Beirut, Lebanon Height: 1.73 m

1.73 m Weight: 93 kg

93 kg Titles: Mr. Olympia (1993), Night of Champions (1983)

Bannout established himself among the greatest bodybuilders of all time. He became the first Middle Eastern bodybuilder to win a Mr. Olympia title. He reportedly got suspended from the IFBB before retiring in 1996, as per Essentially Sports.

12. Robby Robinson

Robby Robinson enjoyed an impressive 27-year career as a professional athlete. Photo: @Classic Bodybuilders of the Golden Era (modified by author)

Nickname: The Black Prince, Mr Lifestyle

The Black Prince, Mr Lifestyle Birthdate: 24 May 1946

24 May 1946 Birthplace: Damascus, Georgia, United States

Damascus, Georgia, United States Height: 1.7 m

1.7 m Weight: 91 kg

91 kg Titles: Mr. Olympia Masters (1994), Night of the Champions (1979)

The legendary athlete started bodybuilding in 1975 but struggled with steroids and sickle cell anaemia, as per Oprah Daily. Robinson was the inaugural winner of the Mr. Olympia Masters in 1994. He retired in 2001.

11. Franco Columbu

Franco Columbu performs onstage during a screening in New York City on 18 January 1977. Photo: Sal Traina

Nickname: The Sardinian Strongman

The Sardinian Strongman Birthdate: 7 August 1941

7 August 1941 Birthplace: Ollolai, Italy

Ollolai, Italy Died: 30 August 2019

30 August 2019 Height: 1.65 m

1.65 m Weight: 84 kg

84 kg Titles: IFBB Mr. World (1970), IFBB Mr. Universe (1970, 1971), Mr. Olympia (1976, 1881)

Columbu is a former champion bodybuilder and powerlifter known for his strength. He was a legend and pioneer for the sport, leaving a legacy that has inspired many.

10. Frank Zane

Bodybuilder and fitness expert Frank Zane inside his health club on 27 April 1984 in Palm Springs, California. Photo: Bob Riha

Nickname: The Chemist

The Chemist Birthdate: 28 June 1942

28 June 1942 Birthplace: Kingston, Pennsylvania, United States

Kingston, Pennsylvania, United States Height: 1.75 m

1.75 m Weight: 84 kg

84 kg Titles: IFBB Mr. Universe (1965, 1968), IFBB Mr. America (1966, 1967, 1968), Mr. Olympia (1977, 1978, 1979)

Zane started bodybuilding at 14. He is among the three athletes who defeated Arnold Schwarzenegger. 'The Chemist' retired after the 1983 Mr. Olympia. Arnold reflected on his encounter with Zane in his book. He said,

I have a normal six-pack, which looks good, but Frank looked like each one of the muscles in his midsection was traced out of an anatomy textbook and chiseled from granite.

9. Sergio Oliva

Sergio Oliva (R) at an event in November 1977. On the left is him posing for a picture. Photo: Michel Artault, @Stars of Bodybuilding (modified by author)

Nickname: The Myth

The Myth Birthdate: 4 July 1941

4 July 1941 Birthplace: Pinar del Río, Cuba

Pinar del Río, Cuba Died: 12 November 2012

12 November 2012 Height: 1.78 m

1.78 m Weight: 102 kg

102 kg Titles: Mr World (1966), Mr Universe (1966), Mr. Olympia (1967, 1968, 1969), Mr Olympus (1975, 1976, 1978), Professional World Cup (1980, 1981)

'The Myth' was a huge bodybuilder who won multiple titles because of his physique and talent. He brought unique symmetry, size and perfect muscle bellies into the sport.

8. Jay Cutler

IFBB professional bodybuilder Jay Cutler visits the SiriusXM Studios on 19 June 2014 in New York City. Photo: Cindy Ord

Nickname: Comeback Kid

Comeback Kid Birthdate: 3 August 1973

3 August 1973 Birthplace: Sterling, Massachusetts, United States

Sterling, Massachusetts, United States Height: 1.75 m

1.75 m Weight: 124 kg

124 kg Titles: Mr. Olympia (2006, 2007, 2009, 2010), Arnold Classic (2002, 2003, 2004), Dutch Grand Prix (2003), British Grand Prix (2003), Austrian Grand Prix (2006), Dutch Grand Prix (2006)

Cutler was one of the most competitive bodybuilders and the perfect challenger for Ronnie Coleman. The two pushed each other to new heights, creating one of the toughest rivalries. Cutler retired in 2013 after building a successful legacy.

7. Dorian Yates

Dorian Yates was known for his high intensity, top-level conditioning, and broad, thick back. Photo: @Dorian Yates, @Gupta fitness zone (modified by author)

Nickname: The Shadow

The Shadow Birthdate: 19 April 1962

19 April 1962 Birthplace: Solihull, United Kingdom

Solihull, United Kingdom Height: 1.78 m

1.78 m Weight: 118 kg

118 kg Titles: Night of Champions (1991), English Grand Prix (1991, 1992, 1994), Mr. Olympia (1992 to 1997), Spanish Grand Prix (1994, 1996), German Grand Prix (1994, 1996)

Yates started lifting and building muscle in 1983 and made his pro debut at the Newcastle Pro in 1991. He dominated the stage after Lee Haney's retirement. 'The Shadow' retired in 1997 after tearing his tricep.

6. John Grimek

John Grimek was one of the strongest weightlifters and bodybuilders of his era. Photo: @Official Muscular Development Magazine, @John Grimek (modified by author)

Nickname: The Monarch of Muscledom, the Glow

The Monarch of Muscledom, the Glow Birthdate: 17 June 1910

17 June 1910 Birthplace: Perth Amboy, New Jersey, United States

Perth Amboy, New Jersey, United States Died: 20 November 1998

20 November 1998 Height: 1.74 m

1.74 m Weight: 88 kg

88 kg Titles: York Perfect Man (1939), Mr. America (1940, 1941), Most Muscular Man in America (1946). Mr. Universe (1948), Mr. USA (1949)

Grimek retired from the sport undefeated, establishing himself among the greatest athletes to ever touch a barbell, as per York Barbell. He accomplished so much across different fields.

5. Phil Heath

Mr Olympia Phil Heath poses during a media call ahead of the 2012 IFBB Australian Pro Grand Prix XIII in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: Robert Cianflone

Nickname: The Gift

The Gift Birthdate: 18 December 1979

18 December 1979 Birthplace: Seattle, Washington, United States

Seattle, Washington, United States Height: 1.75 m

1.75 m Weight: 109 kg

109 kg Titles: USA Championships (2005), The New York Pro Championship (2006), Iron Man show (2008), My Olympia (2011 to 2017)

Heath ranks among the top five greatest bodybuilders for his accomplishments. His consistency and winning the Mr. Olympia seven consecutive times sets him above many athletes.

4. Lee Haney

Lee Haney at Centennial Olympic Park on 21 July 2007 in Atlanta, Georgia, as part of Dr. Ian Smith's "An Event to Change Your Life" Hosted by Steve Harvey. Photo: Rick Diamond

Nickname: Hercules, Totalee Awesome Haney

Hercules, Totalee Awesome Haney Birthdate: 11 November 1959

11 November 1959 Birthplace: Fairburn, Georgia, United States

Fairburn, Georgia, United States Height: 1.81 m

1.81 m Weight: 116 kg

116 kg Titles: Teen Mr. America (1991), Grand Prix Las Vegas (1983), Night of Champions (1983), Mr. Olympia (1984 to 1991)

Lee Haney is one of the most famous bodybuilders in the 1980s. He shares the most Mt. Olympia titles (8) with Ronnie Coleman. Haney retired in his late 30s after winning his eighth Olympia title.

3. Ronnie Coleman

American IFBB Pro Bodybuilder Ronnie Coleman poses during the FIBO 2015 in Cologne, Germany. He is one of the best bodybuilders of all time. Photo: Marc Pfitzenreuter

Nickname: The King

The King Birthdate: 13 May 1964

13 May 1964 Birthplace: Monroe, Louisiana, United States

Monroe, Louisiana, United States Height: 1.8 m

1.8 m Weight: 135 kg

135 kg Titles: Mr. Olympia (1998 to 2005), Canada Pro Cup (1995, 1996), Grand Prix Russia (1997), Mr. Texas champion (1990)

The American icon was a football linebacker and a police officer before shifting his career. Ronnie Coleman was the first athlete to win the Arnold Classic and Mr. Olympia title in the same year. 'The King' retired in 2007.

2. Dexter Jackson

Dexter Jackson of the USA strikes a pose during the 2007 IFBB Australian Bodybuilding Grand Prix VII at Dallas Brooks Hall in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: Robert Cianflone

Nickname: The Blade

The Blade Birthdate: 25 November 1969

25 November 1969 Birthplace: Jacksonville, Florida, United States

Jacksonville, Florida, United States Height: 1.68 m

1.68 m Weight: 98 kg

98 kg Titles: Mr. Olympia (2008), Arnold Classic (2005, 2006, 2008, 2013, 2015), Mr. Olympia Europe champion (2016), Arnold Classic Europe champion (2015, 2016), Arnold Classic Australia (2015), Arnold Classic South Africa (2016), Dubai Pro (2014), Prague Pro (2015), New York Pro (2016)

Dexter is the most successful bodybuilder in history. He is among only four athletes to win the Mr. Olympia and Arnold Classic titles. He retired in 2020 but continues to work out.

1. Arnold Schwarzenegger

Legendary bodybuilder Arnold Arnold Schwarzenegger poses for a portrait session on 13 June 1985 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Harry Langdon

Nickname: Austrian Oak

Austrian Oak Birthdate: 30 July 1947

30 July 1947 Birthplace: Thal, Austria

Thal, Austria Height: 1.88 m

1.88 m Weight: 107 kg

107 kg Titles: Mr. Universe (1968 to 1970), Mr. Olympia champion (1970 to 1975, 1980), Mr. Europe (1966), German Powerlifting Championship (1968), FBB Mr. International (1968)

Who is the most successful bodybuilder of all time? Arnold Schwarzenegger, one of the richest actors on earth, tops the list. His success opened doors for him in the movie industry, and he later served as California's governor.

Frequently asked questions

The race to become the most muscular man in the world has seen stiff competition between the best bodybuilders. Here are some frequently asked questions about the sport.

Who is the most famous bodybuilder? Arnold Schwarzenegger is considered the most famous because of his achievements.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is considered the most famous because of his achievements. Who is the most muscular man? Ronnie Coleman is considered the strongest and biggest bodybuilder of all time.

Ronnie Coleman is considered the strongest and biggest bodybuilder of all time. Who is the biggest bodybuilder by mass? Ronnie Coleman is mainly considered the strongest and heaviest bodybuilder ever.

Ronnie Coleman is mainly considered the strongest and heaviest bodybuilder ever. Who is known as the king of bodybuilding? Ronnie Coleman was nicknamed 'The King' for his physique and achievements.

Ronnie Coleman was nicknamed 'The King' for his physique and achievements. Who are the famous bodybuilders who died young? According to Daily Star, Sifiso Lungelo Thabethe died in August 2024 at 26, making him the youngest bodybuilder to die.

According to Daily Star, Sifiso Lungelo Thabethe died in August 2024 at 26, making him the youngest bodybuilder to die. Who are the bodybuilders who died from steroids? Neil Currey died in April 2024 after reportedly taking a lethal cocktail of drugs, including steroids, per the Sun.

The journeys of these famous bodybuilders were not easy. They required years of hard work, dedication, and sacrifice. The legends helped popularize the sport and laid the path for the current generation.

