The most famous bodybuilders who changed the game forever
Bodybuilding has increasingly become a popular recreation activity and a competitive sport. Some famous bodybuilders began their careers at a young age, while others shifted later in their lives. Their successful journey has inspired many generations.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Most famous bodybuilders of all time
- 20. Larry Scott
- 19. Greg Kovacs
- 18. Jean Pierre Fux
- 17. Dennis Wolf
- 16. Paul Dillett
- 15. Flex Wheeler
- 14. Markus Rühl
- 13. Samir Bannout
- 12. Robby Robinson
- 11. Franco Columbu
- 10. Frank Zane
- 9. Sergio Oliva
- 8. Jay Cutler
- 7. Dorian Yates
- 6. John Grimek
- 5. Phil Heath
- 4. Lee Haney
- 3. Ronnie Coleman
- 2. Dexter Jackson
- 1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
- Frequently asked questions
Becoming a professional bodybuilder takes years of regular exercise and a well-balanced diet to build muscle mass. Only a few athletes have left a mark in the game.
Most famous bodybuilders of all time
Multiple sources such as Stadium Talk, Tiger Fitness, and Ranker listed the greatest bodybuilders, including the great Arnold Schwarzenegger. We have compiled the best rundown of the top 20 best bodybuilders of all time, their profiles and achievements.
|Bodybuilder
|Nationality
|Larry Scott
|American
|Greg Kovacs
|Canadian
|Jean Pierre Fux
|Swiss
|Dennis Wolf
|German
|Paul Dillett
|Canadian
|Flex Wheeler
|American
|Markus Rühl
|German
|Samir Bannout
|Lebanese
|Robby Robinson
|American
|Franco Columbu
|Italian
|Frank Zane
|American
|Sergio Oliva
|American
|Jay Cutler
|American
|Dorian Yates
|English
|John Grimek
|American
|Phil Heath
|American
|Lee Haney
|American
|Ronnie Coleman
|American
|Dexter Jackson
|American
|Arnold Schwarzenegger
|American
Although bodybuilding is not among the most dangerous sports on earth, it comes with multiple challenges and risks. Most of these legends worked hard and overcame the obstacles in their careers. One of the greatest Olympians, Dorian Yates, shared his success tips. He said,
There are no magic tricks, as it is a year round job. Staying in fairly good condition in the off-season, then getting ready over a long period of time, nice and slowly and really trying to aim for near-off being in contest condition two to three weeks before the show. Then it's just a case of fine-tuning things a little bit, manipulating water levels and so on.
Being a successful bodybuilder is a process that involves discipline, commitment, and consistency. Learn more about the game's legendary figures, as ranked by multiple sources.
20. Larry Scott
- Nickname: The Legend, The Golden Boy
- Birthdate: 12 October 1938
- Birthplace: Blackfoot, Idaho, United States
- Died: 8 March 2014
- Height: 1.7 m
- Weight: 93 kg
- Titles: Mr. Olympia (1965, 1966), Mr. Universe (1963, 1964), Mr. Pacific Coast (1961), Mr. California (1960)
Larry dominated the sport in the 1960s because of his impressive biceps. He was mentored by the legendary Vince Gironda.
19. Greg Kovacs
- Nickname: The Gentle Giant
- Birthdate: 16 December 1968
- Birthplace: Niagara Falls, Canada
- Died: 22 November 2013
- Height: 1.93 m
- Weight: 150 kg
- Title: Canadian National Bodybuilding Championship (1996)
The Canadian is arguably the biggest bodybuilder ever because of his height, large muscles, and thick, dense physique. Kovacs ranked among the top ten in most competitions.
18. Jean Pierre Fux
- Nickname: JP
- Birthdate: 5 November 1968
- Birthplace: Brig, Switzerland
- Height: 1.82 m
- Weight: 125 kg
- Title: 1994 IFBB World Amateur Championship (1st in Heavyweight Division)
Jean Pierre Fux competed in multiple competitions, finishing among the best. His career ended in 2002 after he reportedly damaged his kneecaps during a photo shoot.
17. Dennis Wolf
- Nickname: Big Bad Wolf
- Birthdate: 30 October 1978
- Birthplace: Tokmok, Kyrgyzstan
- Height: 1.8 m
- Weight: 120 kg
- Title: IFBB Arnold Classic (2014)
The Soviet-born German IFBB bodybuilder began training at 15 and competed in professional events at 21. Wolf retired in 2016 after sustaining a career-ending injury.
16. Paul Dillett
- Nickname: Freak-einstein, Jurassic Paul
- Birthdate: 12 April 1965
- Birthplace: Montreal, Canada
- Height: 1.85 m
- Weight: 130 kg
- Titles: NPC North American Championships (1992), Night of Champions (1999)
Dillett was not as successful as other bodybuilders on the list, but his fantastic physique and consistency stand out. He retired from professional bodybuilding in 2012.
15. Flex Wheeler
- Nickname: Flex
- Birthdate: 23 August 1965
- Birthplace: Fresno, California, United States
- Height: 1.75 m
- Weight: 96 kg - 109 kg
- Titles: Ironman Pro (5), Arnold Classic (4), Night of Champions, Hungarian Grand Prix
Flex received the Arnold Sports Festival 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by Arnold Schwarzenegger. A car accident and kidney disease forced him to retire in the early 2000s.
14. Markus Rühl
- Nickname: The German Freak
- Birthdate: 22 February 1972
- Birthplace: Darmstadt, Germany
- Height: 1.78 m
- Weight: 120 kg
- Titles: Toronto Pro (2000), Night Of Champions (2002)
'The German Freak' ventured into bodybuilding in 1990 at 18 following a knee injury that ended his football career. He turned pro five years later and competed in numerous events.
13. Samir Bannout
- Nickname: The Lion of Lebanon
- Birthdate: 7 November 1955
- Birthplace: Beirut, Lebanon
- Height: 1.73 m
- Weight: 93 kg
- Titles: Mr. Olympia (1993), Night of Champions (1983)
Bannout established himself among the greatest bodybuilders of all time. He became the first Middle Eastern bodybuilder to win a Mr. Olympia title. He reportedly got suspended from the IFBB before retiring in 1996, as per Essentially Sports.
12. Robby Robinson
- Nickname: The Black Prince, Mr Lifestyle
- Birthdate: 24 May 1946
- Birthplace: Damascus, Georgia, United States
- Height: 1.7 m
- Weight: 91 kg
- Titles: Mr. Olympia Masters (1994), Night of the Champions (1979)
The legendary athlete started bodybuilding in 1975 but struggled with steroids and sickle cell anaemia, as per Oprah Daily. Robinson was the inaugural winner of the Mr. Olympia Masters in 1994. He retired in 2001.
11. Franco Columbu
- Nickname: The Sardinian Strongman
- Birthdate: 7 August 1941
- Birthplace: Ollolai, Italy
- Died: 30 August 2019
- Height: 1.65 m
- Weight: 84 kg
- Titles: IFBB Mr. World (1970), IFBB Mr. Universe (1970, 1971), Mr. Olympia (1976, 1881)
Columbu is a former champion bodybuilder and powerlifter known for his strength. He was a legend and pioneer for the sport, leaving a legacy that has inspired many.
10. Frank Zane
- Nickname: The Chemist
- Birthdate: 28 June 1942
- Birthplace: Kingston, Pennsylvania, United States
- Height: 1.75 m
- Weight: 84 kg
- Titles: IFBB Mr. Universe (1965, 1968), IFBB Mr. America (1966, 1967, 1968), Mr. Olympia (1977, 1978, 1979)
Zane started bodybuilding at 14. He is among the three athletes who defeated Arnold Schwarzenegger. 'The Chemist' retired after the 1983 Mr. Olympia. Arnold reflected on his encounter with Zane in his book. He said,
I have a normal six-pack, which looks good, but Frank looked like each one of the muscles in his midsection was traced out of an anatomy textbook and chiseled from granite.
9. Sergio Oliva
- Nickname: The Myth
- Birthdate: 4 July 1941
- Birthplace: Pinar del Río, Cuba
- Died: 12 November 2012
- Height: 1.78 m
- Weight: 102 kg
- Titles: Mr World (1966), Mr Universe (1966), Mr. Olympia (1967, 1968, 1969), Mr Olympus (1975, 1976, 1978), Professional World Cup (1980, 1981)
'The Myth' was a huge bodybuilder who won multiple titles because of his physique and talent. He brought unique symmetry, size and perfect muscle bellies into the sport.
8. Jay Cutler
- Nickname: Comeback Kid
- Birthdate: 3 August 1973
- Birthplace: Sterling, Massachusetts, United States
- Height: 1.75 m
- Weight: 124 kg
- Titles: Mr. Olympia (2006, 2007, 2009, 2010), Arnold Classic (2002, 2003, 2004), Dutch Grand Prix (2003), British Grand Prix (2003), Austrian Grand Prix (2006), Dutch Grand Prix (2006)
Cutler was one of the most competitive bodybuilders and the perfect challenger for Ronnie Coleman. The two pushed each other to new heights, creating one of the toughest rivalries. Cutler retired in 2013 after building a successful legacy.
7. Dorian Yates
- Nickname: The Shadow
- Birthdate: 19 April 1962
- Birthplace: Solihull, United Kingdom
- Height: 1.78 m
- Weight: 118 kg
- Titles: Night of Champions (1991), English Grand Prix (1991, 1992, 1994), Mr. Olympia (1992 to 1997), Spanish Grand Prix (1994, 1996), German Grand Prix (1994, 1996)
Yates started lifting and building muscle in 1983 and made his pro debut at the Newcastle Pro in 1991. He dominated the stage after Lee Haney's retirement. 'The Shadow' retired in 1997 after tearing his tricep.
6. John Grimek
- Nickname: The Monarch of Muscledom, the Glow
- Birthdate: 17 June 1910
- Birthplace: Perth Amboy, New Jersey, United States
- Died: 20 November 1998
- Height: 1.74 m
- Weight: 88 kg
- Titles: York Perfect Man (1939), Mr. America (1940, 1941), Most Muscular Man in America (1946). Mr. Universe (1948), Mr. USA (1949)
Grimek retired from the sport undefeated, establishing himself among the greatest athletes to ever touch a barbell, as per York Barbell. He accomplished so much across different fields.
5. Phil Heath
- Nickname: The Gift
- Birthdate: 18 December 1979
- Birthplace: Seattle, Washington, United States
- Height: 1.75 m
- Weight: 109 kg
- Titles: USA Championships (2005), The New York Pro Championship (2006), Iron Man show (2008), My Olympia (2011 to 2017)
Heath ranks among the top five greatest bodybuilders for his accomplishments. His consistency and winning the Mr. Olympia seven consecutive times sets him above many athletes.
4. Lee Haney
- Nickname: Hercules, Totalee Awesome Haney
- Birthdate: 11 November 1959
- Birthplace: Fairburn, Georgia, United States
- Height: 1.81 m
- Weight: 116 kg
- Titles: Teen Mr. America (1991), Grand Prix Las Vegas (1983), Night of Champions (1983), Mr. Olympia (1984 to 1991)
Lee Haney is one of the most famous bodybuilders in the 1980s. He shares the most Mt. Olympia titles (8) with Ronnie Coleman. Haney retired in his late 30s after winning his eighth Olympia title.
3. Ronnie Coleman
- Nickname: The King
- Birthdate: 13 May 1964
- Birthplace: Monroe, Louisiana, United States
- Height: 1.8 m
- Weight: 135 kg
- Titles: Mr. Olympia (1998 to 2005), Canada Pro Cup (1995, 1996), Grand Prix Russia (1997), Mr. Texas champion (1990)
The American icon was a football linebacker and a police officer before shifting his career. Ronnie Coleman was the first athlete to win the Arnold Classic and Mr. Olympia title in the same year. 'The King' retired in 2007.
2. Dexter Jackson
- Nickname: The Blade
- Birthdate: 25 November 1969
- Birthplace: Jacksonville, Florida, United States
- Height: 1.68 m
- Weight: 98 kg
- Titles: Mr. Olympia (2008), Arnold Classic (2005, 2006, 2008, 2013, 2015), Mr. Olympia Europe champion (2016), Arnold Classic Europe champion (2015, 2016), Arnold Classic Australia (2015), Arnold Classic South Africa (2016), Dubai Pro (2014), Prague Pro (2015), New York Pro (2016)
Dexter is the most successful bodybuilder in history. He is among only four athletes to win the Mr. Olympia and Arnold Classic titles. He retired in 2020 but continues to work out.
1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
- Nickname: Austrian Oak
- Birthdate: 30 July 1947
- Birthplace: Thal, Austria
- Height: 1.88 m
- Weight: 107 kg
- Titles: Mr. Universe (1968 to 1970), Mr. Olympia champion (1970 to 1975, 1980), Mr. Europe (1966), German Powerlifting Championship (1968), FBB Mr. International (1968)
Who is the most successful bodybuilder of all time? Arnold Schwarzenegger, one of the richest actors on earth, tops the list. His success opened doors for him in the movie industry, and he later served as California's governor.
Frequently asked questions
The race to become the most muscular man in the world has seen stiff competition between the best bodybuilders. Here are some frequently asked questions about the sport.
- Who is the most famous bodybuilder? Arnold Schwarzenegger is considered the most famous because of his achievements.
- Who is the most muscular man? Ronnie Coleman is considered the strongest and biggest bodybuilder of all time.
- Who is the biggest bodybuilder by mass? Ronnie Coleman is mainly considered the strongest and heaviest bodybuilder ever.
- Who is known as the king of bodybuilding? Ronnie Coleman was nicknamed 'The King' for his physique and achievements.
- Who are the famous bodybuilders who died young? According to Daily Star, Sifiso Lungelo Thabethe died in August 2024 at 26, making him the youngest bodybuilder to die.
- Who are the bodybuilders who died from steroids? Neil Currey died in April 2024 after reportedly taking a lethal cocktail of drugs, including steroids, per the Sun.
The journeys of these famous bodybuilders were not easy. They required years of hard work, dedication, and sacrifice. The legends helped popularize the sport and laid the path for the current generation.
