What happened to Yolanda Saldívar? Everything to know about Selena's killer

It could be perilous and life-threatening when support for a person becomes so strong that it becomes an obsession. This is the story behind the murder case of Selena Quintanilla, who was killed by Yolanda Saldívar. First, it was love and support for the teeming artist and singer. Then, Yolanda became the president of the Selena's fan club and the manager of her clothing line before turning out to become her killer.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Yolanda Saldívar and Selena Quintanilla. Photo: @yolanda.saldivar.7509836, Vinnie Zuffante

Source: UGC

Yolanda Saldivar is a former nurse with an unprecedented love for country music. She attended one of Selena's concerts and immediately loved the singer's performance. She contacted Selena's father, Abraham Quintanilla, and requested starting a fan club in San Antonio, which materialised, and she eventually became the fan club's president.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Yolanda Saldivar Gender Female Date of birth 19th September 1960 Age 61 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth San Antonio, Texas, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark Brown Yolanda Saldívar's height in feet 4' 8" Height in centimetres 142 Weight in pounds 124 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 34-28-40 Body measurements in centimetres 86-71-102 Father Frank Saldivar Mother Juanita Saldivar Siblings 7 High school Kennedy High School and McCollom High School, Edgewood School district University University of Texas and Texas A&M International University Profession Former nurse, fan club president, and retail manager Net worth $1.5 million

Background information

Yolanda Saldivar was born on 19th September 1960 in San Antonio, Texas, United States of America. This means that Yolanda Saldívar's age as of 2022 is 61 years.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

She is the youngest of the eight children born to Frank and Juanita Saldivar. Her father worked as a head waiter at Jacala, a restaurant specialising in Mexican native foods in the West End. While growing up, Yolanda was slightly weighty and was occasionally teased and bullied by her peers.

Yolanda Saldívar's education started at Kennedy High School in Edgewood School District. She attended two other schools before McCollom High School, where she graduated in 1979. She applied to the University of Texas and was accepted in 1985.

She later transferred to Palo Alto College to study nursing. In December 1990, she graduated from Texas A&M International University with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing.

American singer Selena rides in a carriage during a performance at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo at the Houston Astrodome, Houston, Texas. Photo: Arlene Richie

Source: Getty Images

Career

Saldivar started working as a graduate at the Medical Centre Hospital and received her license as a registered nurse in the same year of her graduation. While working as a nurse, she began working on her weight. Her earnings were about $60,000 before she married.

Is Yolanda Saldívar related to Selena?

No, they are not. Nevertheless, Saldívar became a trusted friend and confidante of Selena during the 1990s. Nevertheless, after being promoted to manage Selena's clothing lines, Yolanda became obsessed and possessive towards Selena, while the singer was only protective and did not admit the wrongdoings alleged against her.

When it was inevitable that Yolanda was mismanaging funds from the business, the Latina superstar's family asked her to fire Yolanda and get the business records from the mother of three. These brought bad blood between the artist and the former nurse, which later degenerated.

How did Selena Quintanilla die?

Yolanda delayed surrendering the records to the business owner by using frivolous mind games, even to the point of lying that she was ravished. Finally, on 31st March 1995, Selena booked an appointment with Saldívar at a Days Inn motel in Corpus Christi, Texas, the United States, which Yolanda honoured.

Selena's manager took a pistol from her purse and was about to shoot the singer after she demanded the financial records. Noticing imminent danger, Selena ran, and Yolanda shot her in the back. She got help and was taken to the hospital, where she died because of excessive blood loss.

So, how old would Selena Quintanilla be now? It has been about 27 years since Selena, who was only 24 years when she was shot, died. So, she would be 51 years in 2022.

How did Yolanda Saldívar's conviction go?

Saldívar was tried in Houston, Texas, and her defence counsel argued that Yolanda accidentally shot Selena. But then, the prosecutors argued that it was intentional as she did not try to help the victim or call 911.

Yolanda Saldívar performing onstage during the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo at the Houston Astrodome, Houston, Texas and Selena Quintanilla. Photo: @yolanda.saldivar.7509836, Arlene Richie

Source: UGC

After about two hours of presentation of arguments and shreds of evidence which included the pistol used, Yolanda was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life imprisonment. Unfortunately, there is no accurate news or facts about Salvidar's release.

Yolanda Saldivar's conviction on 23rd October 1995 was accompanied by parole that will take place after 30 years in prison. Her parole shall be coming up in October 2025.

Where is Yolanda Saldívar now?

Yolanda Saldivar is serving her life sentence at Mountain View Unit, a maximum-security women's prison in Gatesville, Texas, United States of America. On a few occasions, she has challenged her trial while making random and inconsequential claims about the deceased singer.

Yolanda Saldivar was a fan of the late singer Selena Quintanilla. So, she was obsessed with the singer that she had Selena's pictures decorating all the interior of her home. Their relationship grew to a desirable level but later turned awry, resulting in Yolanda shooting and killing Selena. Selena's killer has since been serving a life sentence at a maximum prison for women in Texas, United States of America.

READ ALSO: Who is Jordan Masterson? Age, family, movies and TV shows, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za recently shared Jordan Masterson, one of the most sought-after movies and television actors in today's American entertainment industry.

Jordan started appearing in front of the camera when he was about five. He was already in several commercials before he was a teenager.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News