Bill Russell's third wife, Marilyn Nault, cause of death and life story

Marilyn Nault was an American jewellery seller based in Seattle, Washington. She gained fame after marrying basketball legend Bill Russell from 2000 until her unfortunate passing in 2009. Bill also passed away about 12 years later, in July 2022, at the age of 88.

Marilyn Nault was the third wife of NBA legend Bill Russell. Photo: @CoachJ_Bow on Twitter, Nathaniel S. Butler on Getty Images (modified by author)

Bill Russell is considered one of the best overall athletes of all time and became the first African American player to gain superstar status. He spent his 13-year legendary career as a centre with the Boston Celtics (1956 to 1969), winning 11 NBA championships. Russell was the first black coach in a major sports league in the US and is a four-time Hall of Famer.

Marilyn Nault's profiles summary and bio

Full name Marylun Nault Russell Date of birth 15th January 1950 Birth sign Capricorn Date of death 21st January 2009 Age at death 59 years Place of birth Concordia, Kansas, United States Place of death Seattle, Washington, United States Nationality American Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status at time of death Married Husband Bill Russell (2000 to 2009) Children None Parents Quentin and Helen Nault Profession Jewelry salesperson Famous for Being Bill Russell's third wife

Who is Bill Russell's third wife, Marilyn Nault?

Marilyn Nault was a Seattle-based jewellery salesperson. She left her hometown Concordia after graduating high school to make a living in Seattle, where she met her husband, Bill Russell. Nault tied the knot with the basketball legend on 17th February 2000 after dating for about four years from 1996.

Their wedding ceremony was held a few days after Russell celebrated his 66th birthday (he was born on 12th February 1934) while Marilyn was 50. The couple was married for nearly nine years until Marilyn's unfortunate passing. The two had no children together but were best travel buddies.

Bill Russell and Marilyn Nault (seated) tied the knot in 2000. Photo: @CelWab on Twitter, Paul Marotta on Getty Images (modified by author)

How old is Marilyn Nault?

Marilyn was born on 15th January 1950 in Concordia, Kansas, United States. She passed away on 21st January 2009 at Virginia Mason Hospital in Seattle, Washington. Marilyn Nault's age at the time of her passing was 59 years.

Marilyn Nault's cause of death

Nault passed away after losing the battle with cancer. She was laid to rest at a private ceremony held in Seattle, Washington. After Nault's passing, Bill Russell dedicated his life to the fight against cancer and supported the Harold (and Carol) Pump Foundation, which is committed to finding a cure for the disease.

Marilyn Nault's parents and siblings

Marilyn's father is the late Quentin G. Nault, and her mother is Helen Nault. She had four brothers, including Phil, Eric, James, and Kyle, and is survived by several nieces and nephews.

Did Bill Russell ever marry?

The Celtics legend married Jeannine (pictured) in 2018. Photo: Nathaniel S. Butler

The NBA legend married four times during his lifetime. His first wife was Rose Swisher, who he met in college. They were married from 1956 until their divorce in 1973. Bill later married the 1968 Miss USA Dorothy Anstett in 1977, but they divorced about three years later in 1980. He then met Marilyn Nault in 1996, and they were together until 2009.

Who is Bill Russell's present wife?

At the time of his passing in 2022, the basketball athlete was married to Jeannine Fiorito, a retired professional golfer. The two tied the knot in 2018 when Bill was 84.

How many children did Bill Russell have?

The Celtics star had three children with his first wife, Rose Swisher, who died in September 2014 at the age of 78. His firstborn is son William Felton Jr (born in 1957), but he, unfortunately, passed away in 2016 from cancer at the age of 58. Bill's second born is son Jacob, born in 1959. Russell's youngest child is daughter Karen Kenyatta Russell who was born in 1962. She is a journalist, attorney, and activist.

Russel with his daughter Karen Kenyatta. Photo: Paul Marotta

How rich was Bill Russell?

The late basketball athlete had an estimated net worth of $10 million at the time of his passing in July 2022. He played in the NBA as a centre for the Boston Celtics for 13 years, from 1956 to 1969. Bill was an NBA coach from 1966 to 1988 for the Boston Celtics, Seattle Supersonics, and Sacramento Kings.

After retiring from basketball, he became a broadcaster for a few years and published several books. He spent his final years at his home on Mercer Island, near Seattle in Washington.

Who is better, Bill Russell or Michael Jordan?

Bill Russell was an 11-time NBA champion, five-time Most Valuable Player, an Olympic Gold medalist, and a 12-time All-Star in his 13-year career. Michael Jordan, who played in the NBA for 15 seasons, is a 6-time NBA Champion, 14-time All-Star, 5-time NBA Most Valuable Player, and two-time Olympic Gold medalist.

Michael Jordan holds an average of 30.1 points per game (PPG), 6.2 rebounds per game (RPG), and 5.3 assists per game (APG) compared to Bill Russell's 15.1 PPG, 22.5 RPG, and 4.3 APG. The arrival of MJ changed the best player of all time narrative, but Bill Russell still holds the title of being a pioneer in the history of NBA greats.

Who was Bill Russell's best opponent?

Bill Russell's greatest opponent was Wilt Chamberlain, who played in the NBA as a centre for 14 years from 1958 to 1963. He is a two-time NBA champion and four-time NBA Most Valuable Player. Chamberlain holds several NBA regular season records in durability, rebounding, and scoring and has an average of 30.1 PPG, 22.9 RPG, and 4.4 APG.

Russell and Chamberlain were NBA frenemies but are both regarded as the best athletes in sports history. Chamberlain passed away in 1999 from congestive heart failure. He was 63.

Bill Russell and his greatest NBA rival Wilt Chamberlain. Photo: D Raphael

Marilyn Nault will forever be remembered for the lives she touched with her cheerful personality. Her legacy will live on together with that of her husband, Bill Russell, who remains one of the best NBA athletes ever to play the game. Unfortunately, the cause of death for Bill is undisclosed.

