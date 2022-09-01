Who is Wynton Harvey? Age, wife, parents, career, education, profiles, net worth

Wynton Harvey is famously known for being the son of the renowned American media personality and author Steve Harvey. So naturally, the spotlight is automatic when one has a famous parent. However, Wynton has not just thrived on his dad's popularity, but he is also incredibly talented.

Do Steve and Marjorie have a child together? Brycelon striking resemblance to his father, Steve Harvey, is not the only thing they have in common. Wynton loves his dad so much he constantly posts him on his social media handles.

Wynton Harvey's profiles

Full name Wynton Brycelon Ali Harvey Parents Steve and Mary Lee Harvey Date of birth 18 July 1997 Place of birth United States of America Nationality American Age 25 Zodiac sign Cancer Height 5 feet 9 inches Education Savanna College of Art and design Occupation Photographer, internet personality, model Religion Christian Marital status Single Instagram Wynton Brycelon Ali Harvey Website wyntonharvey.com Net worth $500,000

How old is Steve Harvey's youngest son?

Wynton's age as of 2022 is 25; he was born on 18 July 1997. Wynton was born to Steve and Mary Lee Harvey and holds an American nationality though the specific place he was born remains undisclosed.

Wynton Harvey's education

Wynton attended and completed his studies at a local high school. He then joined Savanna College of Art and Design in Atlanta, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in 2020.

Who is Wynton Harvey's mother?

Wynton Harvey's parents are his biological father who is the famous American media personality and author Steve Harvey. His mother is an American professional make-up artist, Mary Lee Harvey.

His parents met in Arlington in 1989 during one of his shows. They dated and fell in love, then tied the knot in 1996. Wynton was born a year after they tied the knot.

Steve Harvey does not have the cleanest track record when it comes to women. Mary, Bryceson's mum, was his second wife after he split with his first wife. Unfortunately, their union did not last.

In 2005, she accused Steve of cheating, which led to many court battles on who should have custody of their son Bryceson. Steve won custody.

How many biological children does Steve Harvey have?

Bryceson has three older half-siblings from Steve's first wife. Brandi, Karli and Borderick Jr. Steve Harvey has four biological children and three adopted children.

Do Steve and Marjorie have children together?

Later in 2007, Steve married his third wife, Marjorie, who came with three children from her previous relationship. Steve adopted the three children named Morgan, Jason and Lori.

Wynton Harvey's grandparents

His grandparents from his father's side are Eloise and Jesse Harvey. From his mother's side, it is Mr and Mrs Shackleford.

What does Wynton Harvey do for a living?

Brycelon graduated in 2020, though he began his photography career in 2016. At only 20 years of age, he held an exhibition in Atlanta for his wide range. Wynton promotes his work by posting it on social media platforms like Instagram. He even has a website where he uploads his awe-striking pictures. On his pages, he features some photos plus fashion designs.

He discovered his love for photography at 11, and he now has a studio in Atlanta where he does his work, including reimagining household products, landscape photography and portrait photography.

Though Wynton Harvey's career is primarily as a photographer and a model, evident from his impeccable sense of style, he dabbles in other activities. He works as a graphic designer and has also appeared as a guest on his dad's talk shows and YouTube channel.

Wynton Harvey's girlfriend

Bryceson is a private young man, like most celebrities who choose to keep their love lives from the media. However, there was a record of him dating the daughter of famous BET journalist Ed Gordon, Taylor Gordon, in 2017.

Their relationship came into the limelight when he posted a picture in 2017 celebrating their anniversary. However, they have not recently posted any new pictures regarding their relationship status. Wynton is yet to be married or have any children. He has kept his personal life private and continues to do so even on posts on his social media platforms.

Wynton Harvey's facts

Aside from being a successful photographer and model, Wynton is involved in activism. He is a human rights activist who believes in and fights to protect human rights.

Wynton is a great supporter of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, where he has actively participated in protests. For example, during the George Floyd Protest, he peacefully walked as a sign of solidarity.

Wynton Harvey's net worth

Wynton is a very skilled photographer with charisma and passion. He excels in what he does and has managed to make earnings from his career as a model and photographer. He has a net worth estimate of $500,000.

Wynton Harvey's contacts

Wynton is available on all social media websites, with his most famous account being Instagram, with over 92.4k followers (12 September 2022). He also posts his entire catalogue on his website wynstonharvey.com. The galleries are for anyone who wants to look closely at his work. He also gives a background of his work and allows for inquiries to be made via the website.

Wynton Harvey is a very talented young artist with passion and self-drive. He is full of style and personality, evidently seen from his fashion style.

