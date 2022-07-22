Who is Marcia Harvey? Everything to know about Steve Harvey's ex-wife

Marcia Harvey is an accomplished African-American author. However, most people may know her as Steve Harvey's ex-wife. Unlike her ex-husband, she has chosen to lead a private life away from the public eye. Join us as we explore the little-known facts about her.

Marcia Harvey is most recognized as the first wife of The Family Feud host Steve Harvey. Photo: @iambrandiharvey on Instagram (Modified by author)

Marcia Harvey is best known as the first wife of famous American television host, actor, comedian, and producer Steve Harvey. The two were married in 1980, even before Steve could reach the level of success he enjoys today. Unfortunately, things did not work out, and they divorced. But, where did she go, and what does she do nowadays? Find out in this read as we explore Steve Harvey's ex-wife's bio.

Profile summary and bio

Famous as Broderick Stephen's ex-wife Date of birth 22 January 1955 Place of birth Cleveland, Ohio, USA Zodiac sign Aquarius Marcia Harvey's age 67 years (as of July 2022) Profession Author and Entrepreneur Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Ex-husband Steve Harvey Marcia Harvey's spouse Larry Green Marcia Harvey's children Karli, Brandi, and Broderick Jr. Residence Cleveland, Ohio

Who is Marcia Harvey?

She is best known as Steve Harvey's ex-wife and the first, for that matter. The two were married before Steve found fame. However, it was not a happy ever after love story, as they divorced years later. Here are the known facts about Steve's first wife.

Marcia Harvey's date of birth and upbringing

She was born on 22 January 1955 in Cleveland, Ohio, USA and is 67 years old as of July 2022. Little is known about her upbringing, parents, and education profile.

Marcia Harvey's career

The beauty started writing at twelve, and her exceptional writing skills paved her writing career. But, she did not release a book until 2011, when she published her first book Marcia: Eyes to the Soul. At the time, she was 56 years old.

Before that, she worked as a sales representative at a departmental store. This was her job even before meeting her ex-husband. When the two tied the knot, she became a homemaker but switched to a clothing line business after their divorce.

After releasing her first book, she waited three more years and published another book called Marcia: thoughts From My Mind. The two books revolve around her life.

Marcia and Steve's marriage

Marcia Harvey is best known as Steve Harvey's ex-wife. Photo: Eric McCandless

The two met at a mutual friend's party and kicked things off. At the time, the beauty worked as a sales representative while Steve worked as an insurance salesman. They exchanged vows in 1980 and welcomed twin daughters Karli and Brandi two years later.

Divorce

Most of Marcia Harvey's profiles reveal that Steve became more focused on being a comedian that he forgot about his family, which caused a lot of friction with his wife. So, the two called it quits. Although they separated in 1990, the mother of three filed for divorce in 1993, and it was finalized in 1994.

Even before Steve and Marcia Harvey finalized their divorce, he was said to be living with his second ex-wife Mary Lee. Photo: LUCY NICHOLSON

When their relationship hit rock bottom, Marcia was pregnant with their third child, Broderick, born in 1991. Later revelations indicated that Steve had started living with his second wife, Mary Lee Harvey, even before his divorce with Marcia was finalized.

After the divorce, the television personality refused to pay alimony and child support. So, the mother of three sought legal assistance, and the comedian was found guilty. As a result, he was required to pay US$5100 per month as support payments.

However, a stubborn Steve still refused to pay. So, his ex-wife was forced to submit an affidavit to the court. The court found the comedian guilty of not paying support money and revealed he owed his ex-wife over US$36K. So, she was awarded $36,000 in back child support payments, and Steve's monthly amount was increased to $6,630 a month.

The mother raised the children all by herself as Steve abandoned his kids for his career. As a result, he had an estranged relationship with them, but they eventually reconciled and worked towards building a better relationship.

What happened to Steve Harvey's ex-wife?

After the divorce, Marcia Harvey married Larry Green and Steve married Mary Lee only to split. His wife is Marjorie Elaine. Photo: Ethan Miller

After their divorce, the mother of three moved on with her life and found love again. She is married to Larry Green, and the two reside in Cleveland. Steve also found love in Mary Lee, but they split. He is now married to Marjorie Elaine.

Are Steve and Marjorie Harvey still married?

They have grown strong, and the two recently celebrated 15 years together.

Do Steve and Marjorie have a child together?

They never got a child together. Instead, the comedian adopted Marjorie's three kids, Morgan, Jason and Lori.

How many biological kids does Steve Harvey have?

He has four biological children; three with Marcia, and a son, Wynton, with his second ex-wife Mary Lee.

L-R: Jason Harvey, Amanda Harvey, Broderick Harvey Jr., Brandi Harvey, Marjorie Harvey, Steve Harvey, Lori Harvey, Karli Harvey, Wynton Harvey, Morgan and Kareem Hawthorne. Photo: Neilson Barnard

Marcia Harvey's pictures

Unfortunately, the author is a social media ghost, and there is no social media platform where you can view her images. It portrays that she loves leading a private life.

Marcia Harvey is best known as Steve Harvey's ex-wife. She is the mother of his three children, Karli, Brandi and Broderick, and an accomplished author and entrepreneur.

