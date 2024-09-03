Bryson DeChambeau's net worth today: How rich is the golf star?

Bryson DeChambeau is the hot new topic in golf after winning the 2024 U.S. Open. Not only has this earned him worldwide recognition, but it has also translated to the number of dollars in his bank account. Bryson DeChambeau’s net worth shows how a lifetime of dedication to a sport can bag you seven digits with a few playing hours.

Bryson DeChambeau during the 124th U.S. Open in 2024 (L). The sportsman at the 2023 Masters Tournament (R). Photo: Ross Kinnaird, Patrick Smith (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Nicknamed The Scientist, Bryson DeChambeau is widely recognised for his analytical approaches to the sport. His clubs are tailored to his specifications, with thicker grips and the same length of irons. In 2020, Bryson became the longest driver on the PGA Tour. Here is a look at how much the professional golfer pockets with every birdie.

Bryson DeChambeau's profile summary

Full name Bryson James Aldrich DeChambeau Famous as Bryson DeChambeau Nickname The Scientist Gender Male Date of birth 16 September 1993 Age 30 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Birthplace Modesto, California, USA Current residence Dallas, Teas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Alma mater Southern Methodist University Height 6’1’’ (185 cm) Weight 95-98 kg (210-215 lbs) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Sexuality Straight Marital status In a relationship (Rumoured) Alleged partner Lilia Schneider Parents John Howard and Janet Louise Druffel Siblings 1 Profession Golfer Net worth Between $44 million and $60 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook TikTok

What is Bryson DeChambeau's net worth in 2024?

Although Bryson’s golf strokes are precise and clean, his net worth is quite the puzzle. While The Mirror estimates the value at $44 million, Celebrity Net Worth has reported it as $60 million.

This is mainly because of the non-public nature of DeChambeau's contract with LIV Golf. During a 2022 interview with Fox News, the golfer revealed why he joined the Saudi Arabia-backed league despite the controversy surrounding this move, saying:

LIV Golf presents many opportunities for the game. From an investment perspective, the opportunity has the potential to change the dynamics of golf. I only focus on growth when it comes to the game.

Golfer Bryson DeChambeau during the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon in 2024. Photo: Ross Kinnaird

Source: Original

How does Bryson DeChambeau make his money?

The Californian primary source of income is his successful golfing career. Below is a summary of Bryson DeChambeau's career earnings, sponsorship deals and investment projects.

PGA Tour

Bryson made his PGA Tour debut in June 2015. At the time, he had bagged both the NCAA and U.S. Amateur titles in the same year, joining Tiger Woods. In 2016, the sportsman showcased his skills at the RBC Heritage and tied for fourth. He earned $259,000 from the competition.

That same year, DeChambeau won $152,000 for his 15th place in the U.S. Open. In 2018, he went home $2 million richer after participating in the Tour Championship, finishing 19th out of 30 contestants.

According to Sporting News, the golfer earned $2.25 million and $4.3 million for winning the 2020 and 2024 U.S. Open respectively.

Bryson has amassed over $29 million from his PGA Tour wins, per Spotrac. On 17 June 2024, he thanked his fans after bagging the U.S. Open trophy via an Instagram post that read:

I will never forget the support my fans have shown me on the course and around the globe. This one was for my fans, Dad and Payne. I also want to thank my family, team, and the game of golf for these moments. See you all in the next chapter of this journey!

Bryson DeChambeau during the LIV Golf Invitational - Miami semifinals at Trump National Doral Miami in 2022. Photo: Jonathan Ferrey

Source: Getty Images

How much is Bryson DeChambeau getting from Liv?

In 2022, Bryson inked a contract with LIV Golf. Although the value of Bryson DeChambeau’s LIV contract remains a mystery, Heavy pegs it at $125 million. During a 2022 interview on the Country Club Adjacent podcast, the athlete disclosed intricate details about this deal, stating:

It is a four-and-a-half-year deal. I got quite a significant amount upfront. It makes sense for the future. As documented by EssentiallySports, Aldrich earned $560,000 just from his first LIV event in July 2022.

How much does Bryson DeChambeau make in endorsements?

According to Forbes, Bryson DeChambeau’s endorsement deals have reportedly amassed $1 million.

He has worked with famous brands Puma, Cobra, OneStream Software and DraftKings. Unfortunately, the golfer lost his deal with Rocket Mortgage in 2022 due to his association with LIV Golf.

How does Bryson DeChambeau invest his money?

The 30-year-old golfer uses his fortune in several ways. He hinted at some of his investment projects while speaking on the Country Club Adjacent podcast.

I have used my money wisely, whether in real estate, building a multi-sport complex, or caring for my family.

Golfer Bryson DeChambeau during day one of LIV Golf: Greenbrier at The Old White Course in 2024. Photo: Isaiah Vazquez

Source: Getty Images

What car does Bryson DeChambeau drive?

The golfer drives a 2021 Bentley Bentayga V8 First Edition in viridian colour. Bryson DeChambeau’s car is valued at $225,855 per Car and Driver.

Bryson DeChambeau’s house

In 2018, the golfer paid a little under $2 million for a home in Dallas, Texas. According to Dallas News, he sold the property for $3 million in July 2024.

FAQs

With Bryson’s career achievements, it is only natural for fans to gain interest in his personal life. Here are some of the frequently asked questions about him:

How old is Bryson DeChambeau?

The golfer (aged 30 as of 2024) was born on 16 September 1993 In Modesto, California, USA. His parents are John Howard and Janet Louise Druffel.

Who is Bryson DeChambeau’s wife?

Aldrich is not married. However, he is rumoured to be in a romantic relationship with collegiate golfer and social media personality Lilia Schneider.

Bryson DeChambeau during the final round of the 2021 PGA Championship in Kiawah Island, South Carolina. Photo: Stacy Revere

Source: Getty Images

What is Bryson DeChambeau’s height?

The California native stands 6 feet 1 inch (185cm) tall and weighs 95-98 kg (210-215 lbs). He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Bryson DeChambeau’s net worth reflects his enduring impact on the world of sports. With every win, he has soared to stardom, ultimately accumulating a massive fortune while doing what he loves most.

READ ALSO: Paige Spiranac's net worth: a look at the golf influencer's fortune

Briefly.co.za highlighted lesser-known facts about Paige Spiranac's net worth. The American golfer reached worldwide fame with her golf tutorials on social media.

Spiranac's net worth skyrocketed and according to the Daily Mail, she makes between $8,477 to $12,716 per post on social media. Find out what Paige is worth now.

Source: Briefly News