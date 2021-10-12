Arsenal Hero Predicts Where Man United Will Finish in The League This Season

Man United have recorded a run of disappointing results in recent days despite kicking off the season impressively

Arsenal legend Nigel Winterburn has given Man United no chance of winning the Premier League this season.

Despite a bright start to the season, United find themselves sitting fourth on the standings, level on points with Man City who sit third.

The side has endured a poor run of results in recent days, losing their opening Champions League fixture before another defeat against West Ham in the EFL Cup and Aston Villa in the league.

United also dropped points in their last outing against Everton at Old Trafford as they settled for a 1-1 draw just before the international break.

According to Winterburn, the Manchester club need to be 'dirtier' in their performances if they are to secure results in the coming weeks.

The former Arsenal star further suggested the Red Devils are now in danger of coming up short against their rivals this term as they are unable to "dig out results."

"Manchester United were winning at home, so the Everton result has to be considered as dropped points," Winterburn told Paddy Power.

"If they’re going to be considered as a title-challenging side, this can’t continually happen, or they’re going to come up short."

"I think they’ll come up short anyway. The other three top teams will consistently dig out results when they need to," he added.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men will be looking to get their campaign back on track when they face Leicester in their next fixture set for Saturday, October 16.

Rio makes EPL prediction

