MLB umpire salary guide: Who are the top earners in the game?

Being an umpire requires extraordinary selflessness. The mental strain of making split-second decisions that can decide the outcome of a game, the demanding and unpredictable travel schedule, and ongoing scrutiny are all factors that go into the MLB umpire salary.

Chris Guccione at PNC Park on July 1, 2010, in Pittsburgh (L-R). CB Bucknor at T-Mobile Park on May 31, 2023, in Seattle. Photos: George Gojkovich, Steph Chambers (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Aspiring umpires spend years working in low-paying minor leagues, hoping to one day become the best in the business before getting that dream big-league position. Pull back the curtain and let us examine the pay, difficulties, and fascinating world of MLB umpiring.

Rank Umpire Estimated annual earnings 1 Jerry Layne $400,000 - $450,000 2 Larry Vanover $400,000 - $450,000 3 Chris Guccione $350,000 - $400,000 4 Dan Bellino $350,000 - $400,000 5 Lance Barksdale $350,000 - $400,000 6 Mark Carlson $350,000 - $400,000 7 Dan Iassogna $350,000 - $400,000 8 Ron Kulpa $350,000 - $400,000 9 Chris Conroy $350,000 - $400,000 10 James Hoye $350,000 - $400,000

Umpires in Major League Baseball are the best in the game. Regular season games, postseason games, and special events like the World Series and All-Star Game are among the most prominent and high-stakes settings in which they operate in sports. They make a lot more money than their minor-league counterparts.

How much do MLB umpires make?

According to Essentially Sports, a professional MLB umpire's lowest pay is roughly $150,000, but earnings rise with more years of experience. However, elite officials may expect to make an average of $350,000 to $450,000 a year, plus additional bonuses for postseason play that can further increase their pay.

The wage range for rookie MLB umpires is expected to be between $150,000 and $200,000. They can rise to mid-level and ultimately top-tier status by demonstrating their abilities and gathering experience.

Larry Vanover during the game between the Washington Nationals and the Tampa Bay Rays at Nationals Park on April 03, 2023, in Washington, DC. Photo: G Fiume (modified by author)

Source: Original

Who are the top 10 highest-paid MLB umpires?

MLB does not disclose the pay. However, you can infer a good amount by considering their seniority and experience level.

Just like the MLB players, Crew Chiefs are the best-paid team leaders because they have the most experience. These seasoned professionals have decades of experience and earn far over $400,000.

Angel Hernandez was reportedly paid over $400,000 a year before retiring. His extensive gaming experience has been cited as the reason for the big sum. According to the BBC, he had over 30 years of experience as an umpire. These are some of the notable MLB crew chiefs who might be pulling these crazy amounts:

1. Jerry Layne

Crew Chief umpire Jerry Layne as the Cincinnati Reds play the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on June 17, 2023, in Houston, Texas. Photo: Bob Levey

Source: Getty Images

Name : Jerry Blake Layne

: Jerry Blake Layne Date of birth : September 28, 1958

: September 28, 1958 Age : 65 years (as of September 2024)

: 65 years (as of September 2024) Nationality: American

Jerry officiated his first major league game on April 19, 1989, and is still active. According to the MLB website, he was appointed crew chief during the 2010 season.

After Joe West retired in 2022, Jerry replaced him as the oldest active umpire in MLB. Jerry is estimated to earn between $400,000 and $450,000 annually.

2. Larry Vanover

Larry Vanover during the game between the Washington Nationals and the Tampa Bay Rays at Nationals Park on April 03, 2023, in Washington, DC. Photo: G Fiume

Source: Getty Images

Name : Larry Wayne Vanover

: Larry Wayne Vanover Date of birth : August 22, 1955

: August 22, 1955 Age : 69 years (as of September 2024)

: 69 years (as of September 2024) Nationality: American

Larry Vanover, another seasoned umpire, also earns an estimated $400,000 to $450,000 per year, He worked for the National League from 1991 to 1999. After abstaining from umpiring in 2000 and 2001, he began working in both major leagues in 2002.

Larry was one of the five umpires who received a $3.1 million order from the court in 2006. According to the LA Times, the sum was intended to settle legal fees arising from their unsuccessful mass resignation in 1999, compensate back pay interest, and cover medical expenses.

He worked as an umpire at the 2016 World Series and two All-Star Games (1999, 2013). In 2015, he received a promotion to crew chief.

3. Chris Guccione

Chris Guccione during a game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on July 1, 2010, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo: George Gojkovich

Source: Getty Images

Name : Christopher Gene Guccione

: Christopher Gene Guccione Date of birth : June 24, 1974

: June 24, 1974 Age : 50 years (as of September 2024)

: 50 years (as of September 2024) Nationality: American

Based on an analysis conducted by FiveThirtyEight, he was the major league umpire with the highest accuracy throughout the 2014 season. Spectrum News said Chris Guccione was elevated to crew chief in 2024 after Nelson retired. He has an estimated annual salary in the range of $350,000 to $400,000.

4. Dan Bellino

Dan Bellino during the game between the San Francisco Giants and the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park on July 07, 2023, in San Francisco, California. Photo: Lachlan Cunningham

Source: Getty Images

Name : Daniel Anthony Bellino

: Daniel Anthony Bellino Date of birth : October 10, 1978

: October 10, 1978 Age : 45 years (as of September 2024)

: 45 years (as of September 2024) Nationality: American

Since the 2008 campaign, Bellino has officiated Major League Baseball games. In 2023, he received a promotion to crew chief.

As of August 2024, he holds the position of vice-president for the Major League Baseball Umpires Association. The Chicago-born is believed to earn between $350,000 and $400,000 annually.

5. Lance Barksdale

Lance Barksdale during the 2019 World Series at Nationals Park on Sunday, October 27, 2019, in Washington, District of Columbia. Photo: Alex Trautwig

Source: Getty Images

Name : Robert Lance Barksdale

: Robert Lance Barksdale Date of birth : March 8, 1967

: March 8, 1967 Age : 57 years (as of September 2024)

: 57 years (as of September 2024) Nationality: American

Lance Barksdale, a veteran in the umpiring world, earns an estimated $350,000 to $400,000 per year. He joined the Major League staff full-time in 2006 after starting to officiate in 2000. In the 2023 season, he received a promotion to crew chief.

According to The Sporting News, Lance is also one of the officials who have swapped their abilities in the World Series. In his 2010 book "Umpires: Classic Baseball Stories from the Men Who Made the Calls," John C. Skipper stated:

"Umpires who work the World Series get an extra $20,000, plus expenses."

The pay for the officials covering the first round of the playoffs is $17,500, not including expenses. However, this sum may have grown higher due to inflation and rising MLB income.

6. Mark Carlson

Mark Carlson during the game between the San Francisco Giants and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park on April 19, 2024, in San Francisco, California. Photo: Lachlan Cunningham

Source: Getty Images

Name : Mark Christopher Carlson

: Mark Christopher Carlson Date of birth : July 11, 1969

: July 11, 1969 Age : 55 years (as of September 2024)

: 55 years (as of September 2024) Nationality: American

In 1999, Carlson started working as a National League umpire. Since 2000, he has officiated games in both Major Leagues. Mark is also estimated to earn between $350,000 and $400,000 annually and was promoted to crew chief during the 2021 campaign.

7. Dan Iassogna

Dan Iassogna during the game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field on April 10, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Chris Coduto

Source: Getty Images

Name : Daniel Ralph Iassogna

: Daniel Ralph Iassogna Date of birth : May 3, 1969

: May 3, 1969 Age : 55 years (as of September 2024)

: 55 years (as of September 2024) Nationality: American

Dan Iassogna, known for his experience and great presence on the field, is believed to bring in an estimated $350,000 to $400,000 per year. He became part of the major league staff in 1999. Dan worked his first World Series in 2012. In 2020, he was elevated to the position of crew chief.

8. Ron Kulpa

Ron Kulpa during the game of Minnesota Twins against the Seattle Mariners at Target Field on April 10, 2022, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo: David Berding

Source: Getty Images

Name : Ronald Clarence Kulpa

: Ronald Clarence Kulpa Date of birth : October 5, 1968

: October 5, 1968 Age : 55 years (as of September 2024)

: 55 years (as of September 2024) Nationality: American

Kulpa started working as a professional umpire in 1992, and in 1998, he was promoted to the Pacific Coast League. In 2022, he was selected to be a Crew Chief for the MLB.

Kulpa was the first base official on July 9, 2011, during the New York Yankees' game against the Tampa Bay Rays, when Derek Jeter recorded his 3000th career hit. On September 29, 2013, he also officiated Henderson Álvarez's no-hitter. Ron Kulpa earns an estimated $350,000 to $400,000 per year.

9. Chris Conroy

Chris Conroy during the Toronto Blue Jays MLB game against the Oakland Athletics on April 23, 2016, at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Photo: Tom Szczerbowski

Source: Getty Images

Name : Christopher Patrick Conroy

: Christopher Patrick Conroy Date of birth : July 22, 1974

: July 22, 1974 Age : 50 years (as of September 2024)

: 50 years (as of September 2024) Nationality: American

On June 14, 2013, Conroy formally joined the MLB umpiring team as a full-time employee, taking Brian Runge's place. In 2023, he received a promotion to crew chief, earning an estimated annual salary between $350,000 and $400,000.

Conroy was the first base umpire on August 24, 2012, during the Texas Rangers' game against the Minnesota Twins, when Adrián Beltré hit for the cycle. On September 28, 2012, he officiated first base during the Cincinnati Reds' Homer Bailey's no-hit victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

10. James Hoye

James Hoye before the Toronto Blue Jays MLB game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre on September 3, 2018, in Toronto, Canada. Photo: Tom Szczerbowski

Source: Getty Images

Name : James Patrick Hoye

: James Patrick Hoye Date of birth : February 8, 1971

: February 8, 1971 Age : 53 years (as of September 2024)

: 53 years (as of September 2024) Nationality: American

Prior to the 2010 season, Hoye was hired as a full-time member of the Major League staff. On May 8, 2018, he officiated James Paxton's no-hitter against the Toronto Blue Jays. He was promoted to crew chief in 2023. James Hoye also earns an estimated $350,000 to $400,000 annually.

Is CB Bucknor still umpiring?

As of August 2024, Bucknor is still an MLB umpire. He has worked in both major leagues since 2000 and in the National League (NL) from 1996 to 1999. After more than two decades in the league, CB Bucknor's salary is reportedly in the range of $400,000.

CB Bucknor during the game between the Seattle Mariners and the New York Yankees at T-Mobile Park on May 31, 2023, in Seattle, Washington. Photo: Steph Chambers

Source: Getty Images

Comparison with other sports leagues

When compared to officials in other major North American sports leagues, MLB umpires tend to earn competitive salaries. For instance, NFL referees reportedly earn an average of around $$205,000 to $250,000 annually, according to Greenlight Card.

NBA referees can earn between $150,000 to over $500,000, depending on their experience and roles. In contrast, NHL referees generally earn between $165,000 and $400,000.

These amounts indicate that MLB umpires' earnings are generally on par with those in the NFL and NHL. However, they may be slightly lower than the top-tier NBA referees.

Frequently asked questions

There is more to an umpire's job than just bonus checks and World Series dreams. It involves red-eye flights, living out of a suitcase, and lonely nights in hotel rooms. More details about them are as follows:

What is the MLB umpire's salary per month/year? They earn between $150,000 and $450,000 annually, which translates to approximately $12,500 to $37,500 per month. The salary varies based on experience.

They earn between $150,000 and $450,000 annually, which translates to approximately $12,500 to $37,500 per month. The salary varies based on experience. What is the highest MLB umpire salary? The highest-paid MLB umpires, usually the most senior crew chiefs like Jerry Layne or Larry Vanover, can make almost $450,000 per year.

The highest-paid MLB umpires, usually the most senior crew chiefs like Jerry Layne or Larry Vanover, can make almost $450,000 per year. Do MLB umpires pay for travel? MLB covers travel expenses for umpires, including flights, hotels, and daily allowances.

MLB covers travel expenses for umpires, including flights, hotels, and daily allowances. How much do MLB umpires get paid per game? They generally earn between $1,000 to $2,800 per game, depending on their annual salary and the number of games they officiate.

They generally earn between $1,000 to $2,800 per game, depending on their annual salary and the number of games they officiate. Is being an MLB umpire a full-time job? It requires a year-round commitment, including the regular season, postseason, and continual training.

Despite their high salaries, MLB umpires face tough challenges. If they make mistakes, they face harsh criticism and scorn. Still, at the end of the day, it is a job that needs to be done.

