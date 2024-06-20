Jamie Foxx's net worth today: how rich is the Hollywood star?

Jamie Foxx is an actor, singer, comedian, and producer from the United States. He is recognised for his versatility and talent in the Hollywood, musical and comedic industries. His Blame It hit song won him a Grammy Award. He also won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his Ray Charles role in the biographical film titled Ray (2004). What is Jamie Foxx's net worth?

The Hollywood star made his debut in the 1992 film Toys, where he portrayed a character named Baker. Jamie Foxx’s net worth is a testament to his hard work in the entertainment industry over the decades. Besides his fame in Hollywood, he is a father of two children.

Jamie Foxx’s profile summary

Full name Eric Marlon Bishop Popular as Jamie Foxx Gender Male Date of birth 13 December 1967 Age 56 years old (as of June 2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Terrell, Texas, USA Current residence Hidden Valley, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5’9’’ (175 cm) Weight 182 lbs (83 kg) Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Father Darrell Bishop Mother Louise Annette Talley Dixon Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Children 2 School Terrell High School College United States International University Profession Actor, singer, comedian, film producer Net worth $170 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook

How much is Jamie Foxx’s worth in 2024?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kahawatungu and Marca, the Hollywood actor has an alleged net worth of $170 million as of 2024. His primary sources of income include acting, music, comedy, and film production.

What is Jamie Foxx's salary per movie?

One of the most sought-after questions is- how much does Jamie Foxx make per movie? His salary is alleged to be over $12 million per movie.

Below is an analysis showcasing the box office performance of movies in which Jamie Foxx has featured, categorised by his role as a leading actor, supporting actor, lead ensemble member, and film production career.

Movies Domestic Box Office International Box Office Worldwide Box Office Leading actor 23 $961,466,132 $1,140,486,379 $2,101,952,511 Supporting actor 12 $1,603,575,881 $2,247,509,531 $3,851,085,412 Lead Ensemble Member 9 $491,932,546 $655,963,241 $1,147,895,787 Unclassified acting roles 4 $24,781,007 _ $24,781,007 Producer 2 _ $60,218 $60,218

How much was Jamie Foxx paid for Ray?

Jamie Foxx reportedly received $5 million for his title role in the Oscar-winning 2004 movie Ray. In the film, he portrayed Ray Charles, winning him the Academy Award for Best Actor and the BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role. In addition to his Oscar win, Foxx has received multiple nominations and awards, including BAFTA, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

How did Jamie Foxx get rich?

The American singer, actor and film producer has accumulated his significant net worth through various income streams. Here is a glimpse of some of his revenue-generating channels.

Comedy

The comedian first told jokes at a comedy club's open mic night in 1989. His comedic career laid the foundation for his success in Hollywood. He showcased his comedic talent and versatility by featuring in the TV series In Living Color (1991-1994).

In 1996, he started his sitcom, The Jamie Foxx Show, which ran for five seasons and solidified his status as a talented comedian and actor. Some of his stand-up comedy specials include Straight from the Foxxhole (1993), and I Might Need Security (2002).

Acting

Foxx’s acting career spans both comedic and dramatic roles. According to his IMDb profile, he has been featured in over 80 films in the acting sector, has produced over 30 movies and has written several films. Below is an overview of some of his famous works in the film industry.

Film/TV show Role Year Toys Baker 1992 Roc Crazy George 1992-1993 In Living Color Various 1991-1994 The Truth About Cats & Dogs Ed 1996 The Jamie Foxx Show Jamie King 1996-2001 Chappelle's Show Black Tony Blair 2004 Ray Ray Charles 2004 The Kingdom Ronald Fleury 2007 Django Unchained Django 2012 The Amazing Spider-Man 2 Electro (Max Dillon) 2014 Just Mercy Walter McMillian 2019 Day Shift Bud Jablonski 2022 The Burial Willie Gary 2023

Musical career

The American musician released his debut album, Peep This, in 1994. His second album, Unpredictable (2005), was a commercial success, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. In 2010, the singer won a Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals for the song Blame It featuring T-Pain.

Jamie Foxx’s cars

The American actor has a well-documented love for luxury and high-performance vehicles. Does Jamie Foxx have a Bugatti? Yes, he owns a Gold Bugatti Veyron, a hypercar known for its incredible speed and engineering prowess. Below are some of his high-performance vehicles that complement his collection.

Lamborghini Gallardo

Rolls-Royce Phantom

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Gold SUV

Vanderhall Venice

Rezvani Tank

Lincoln Navigator

McLaren 720S

Jamie Foxx’s house

In 1997, the American star purchased a 5,400-square-foot home in Tarzana, California, for $930,000. Later in 2008, he sold it for $2.23 million. In March 2007, he bought another 40+ acre estate for $10.5 million.

Where is Jamie Foxx's mansion?

The actor’s 40+ acre estate is located in Hidden Valley, California. The estate features a 17,000-square-foot home with ten bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, as well as several other living structures.

How many kids does Jamie Foxx have?

The Hollywood star has two daughters: Corinne and Anelise. Corinne Marie Bishop was born to Jamie Foxx and Connie Kline on 15 February 1994. She is an actress, model, and television producer. Anelise Bishop, Foxx’s youngest daughter, was born to Jamie and Kristin Grannis on 3 October 2008.

Jamie Foxx’s net worth in 2024 is $170 million. The American actor has amassed his wealth solely from acting, music, comedy, and film production. He has bagged several awards and nominations in his career, including an Oscar win, BAFTA, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

