Who is Hana Běhounková? Age, husband, career, body measurements, profiles

Hana Běhounková is a Czech celebrity spouse. She gained fame after becoming the wife of Patrik Schick, who plays for the Bayer Leverkusen club of the Bundesliga as a forward. Read here for more on Patrik Schick's wife.

Hana Běhounková is famous for being the wife of Czech soccer star Patrik Schick. Photo: @schickhana on Instagram (modified by author)

The 26-year-old Patrick Schick is a skilled soccer athlete. He started playing for his hometown club Sparta Prague where he quickly rose through the youth ranks. The athlete started playing senior football in 2014 and later moved to Germany's Bundesliga when he was 19. He currently plays for the league's Bayer Leverkusen and is also part of the Czech Republic's national team.

Hana Běhounková’s profiles summary and bio

Full name Hana Běhounková-Schick Date of birth 9th June 1996 Age 26 years of age in 2022 Birth sign Gemini Place of birth Czech Republic Nationality Czech Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Czech footballer Patrik Schick (since July 2020) Children Daughter Victoria and son Nico Profession Not known Social media profiles Instagram

How old is Hana Běhounková?

Patrik Schick's wife was born on 9th June 1996 to Czech parents. Hana Běhounková’s age is 26 years in 2022.

Hana Běhounková’s early life

Little is known regarding Patrik Schick's wife before she met him. She is yet to reveal details regarding her parents or if she has any siblings.

Hana Běhounková’s husband and children

Hana Běhounková and Patrik Schick have two beautiful children. Photo: @schickhana on Instagram (modified by author)

Hana tied the knot with his long-term partner, Czech footballer Patrik Schick in July 2020. They met in their teenage years when they were still students. They dated for about 10 years before Patrik asked her to marry him in 2019.

They welcomed their firstborn, daughter Victoria, a few months later in October 2020. The couple's son Nico was born in October 2021, a year after the arrival of their beautiful girl. Hana Běhounková's children are her source of joy, and she often posts their gorgeous snaps on her Instagram account.

Hana Běhounková’s career

Hana is only known for being the spouse of Czech footballer Patrik Schick. She is a dedicated wife and has done a great job of caring for her family. She often posts pictures of her growing family on her Instagram.

Hana Běhounková’s body measurements

Běhounková's exact height is not known, but various sources estimate it at 5 feet 4 inches. She is shorter than her husband Patrik, who stands at 6 feet 3 inches (1.9 m).

Patrik Schick's soccer career

Patrik Schick plays in Germany's Bundesliga and for the Czech Republic's national team. Photo: @p_schicky on Instgram (modified by author)

Patrik Schick started his youth soccer journey with Sparta Prague and debuted his senior career with the same club. He later had short spells at RB Leipzig, Sampdoria and AS Roma, but he struggled to find consistency. However, the football star has experienced rapid growth in the last two years.

The Czech forward went viral for his fantastic long-distance goal against Scotland in the EURO 2020 that went on to win the goal of the tournament award. But he didn't stop there and scored four more in that tournament. Despite having the same number of goals as Cristiano Ronaldo, the soccer star lost the highest scorer award due to the difference of one assist.

Patrik Schick has shown top-notch performance for Bayer Leverkusen since joining the German club in September 2020. After 16 matches in the Bundesliga, the striker scored 18 goals, five less than the highest scorer Robert Lewandowski. It will not be surprising if a big European club comes calling for the Czech star in the summer.

When did Patrik Schick score his first goal for the Czech Republic?

The skilled footballer was included in the Czech Republic senior squad during the UEFA Euro 2016 tournament. On 27th May 2016, Patrik earned his first cap for the country in the tournament warm-up match against Malta. He scored his first goal for the Czech national team in the game, and their team ended up winning 6-0.

Patrik Schick is making huge strides both on and off the field. He and his wife, Hana Běhounková, have built a beautiful family, and she has been supportive of his career since they started dating.

